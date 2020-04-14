Albany County School District No. 1 is strengthening security across all of the schools in the district.
During its meeting on Wednesday, which was conducted over Zoom and livestreamed to Facebook, the school board voted to approve Houston-based Raptor Technologies as the company that would implement the district’s new visitor management system.
Raptor’s visitor management systems include instant sex offender screenings, allows the school to create custom alerts for visitors (such as custody alerts or noting banned visitors), establishes visitor records, creates districtwide reports and has an emergency panic button, allowing front desk staff to alert administrators when a situation arises.
Raptor Technologies was created in 2002 with an idea to create the first web-based visitor management system designed for K-12 schools. Now Raptor is used in more than 32,000 schools across the country. Since its creation, Raptor has identified and alerted officials to more than 50,000 sex offenders attempting to enter its clients’ schools and issued more than 250,000 custody alerts. According to its website, the Raptor system has been credited with the arrests of numerous absconded sex offenders who have crossed statelines.
The new security system would require that any visitor entering the school scan their government-issued ID, at which point the system would conduct a quick background check. After the individual is cleared to be in the school, they would receive a printed visitor badge with the person’s photo. The process would be required for all visitors, including parents. Returning visitors would not have to go through the process every time, but the front desk will simply pull up the information and print a badge.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie recommended Raptor for the approval, as the company was the lowest of four company bids, coming in at $24,825. The annual cost for the management system will be $8,925 and the one-time cost for getting the scanner and ID printer is $15,900, coming in at a first year total of $24,825. The four bids were received earlier this year.
The most expensive bid was from School Safe ID, with the first year cost being almost double than Raptor at $53,309.
At the March board meeting, questions were raised by board members Jason Tangeman and Nate Martin about issues arising due to someone’s citizenship and about the data collected from the IDs scanned into the system.
“The data has to go somewhere, the information has to go somewhere, so I would need to know, before I can vote yes, I would need to know where the data goes,” Tangeman said.
Martin also questioned whether law enforcement would be involved in the situation of a parent or guardian picking up their child while having an active warrant against them. It wasn’t answered during the March meeting, so he brought it up again during the April 8 one.
“That’s not the intent of the program,” Yennie said. “This is simply for the security of the building that they’re coming into.”
Martin also inquired about a district policy that outlines how the data collected from the VMS will be used and gathered. He pointed to a frequently asked questions sheet provided by Raptor, but said that wasn’t quite enough.
Yennie and district IT director Sean Moore assured Martin that the policy still needed to be drafted, which the board member volunteered to help with.
Ultimately, eight of the nine board members voted to approve Raptor for the new visitor management system. Board member Tammy Johnson wasn’t present at the vote.
Log In
