Based on conversations happening at the state and federal level, Albany County School District No. 1 is already planning on developing a “blended” learning model for the fall, Superintendent Jubal Yennie told school board members last week.
Under that model, virtual learning would still likely be a key component of the fall semester, assuming that “that schools will not open like they typically do” Yennie said.
“We’re hearing things that we will have to have social distancing in the fall, so that puts us in the situation where we’re having to think about alternative schedules and split schedules and bringing folks back in at different times and different periods to have in-person learning as well as virtual learning,” he said.
During the coming months, the school district will also develop safety plans for in-person instruction — plans that might include on-site COVID-19 testing, donning of masks, and regular temperature checks.
“Virtual learning was a heavy lift. We have just begun,” Yennie said. “Something I’ve shared with staff is that we probably won’t have a June. We typically get away, but this is a heavy lift and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
At the time schools suddenly jumped to virtual learning in March, district officials acknowledged that their first version of online K-12 education would not be on par with the quality of education normally delivered.
Yennie reiterated that last week.
“The virtual learning plan initially was ‘let’s figure out how to get this thing together as quickly as possible to get us through,” he said. “What you sorely lack when you try to do something like that is the significant training and the capacity-building you need to have to put teachers in that position.”
Now that the district has a summer to prepare for the next iteration of virtual learning, Yennie said it’s his goal to establish a system that’ll provide the same level of attainment students would get under normal circumstances.
Because students will inevitably be behind on their attainment at the end of this semester, Yennie said he’s hoping conditions will allow for a “soft reopening” this summer.
“Recovery has to be one of our key elements. I would like to be able to start this summer so we can pilot some of our safety procedures for health and education before we have to go to a larger scale,” he said. “We were initially thinking that in order to do the recovery learning that we need to do — from missing the last quarter of schools — that we would need to have about 400 students come in, but I don’t know if we could even … get that many students in with 1 or 2 or 4 buildings (based on social distancing guidelines).”
Even if schools could reopen as normal in the fall, Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher said that the missed learning from the current semester means “we’re going to have to restructure the scope and sequences of how classes and grade levels plan their year out.”
Aside from academic changes, other aspects of the district’s operations need fine-tuning over the summer, like how to accomplish social distancing on buses.
Yennie noted that mental health is another major concern if students won’t spend as much time in the classroom next year as usual.
Steve Slyman, the district’s director of individualized instructional programs, said the district needs to develop a new “screening program to identify which students are dealing with undue stress, anxiety or sadness and get them resources.”
Sean Moore, director of educational technology and information systems, said the district needs to ensure internet access for all students and will need to have one computer for each student by the start of fall semester.
“It’s a good thing to help with security, but it’s also a good thing to help mitigate any spread (of the virus),” Moore said. “I’m pretty confident we have enough devices in the district to do that. … Right now, they’re all spread across the school district, so a device from Laramie Middle School might be in the hands of several elementary students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.