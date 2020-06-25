Science Loves Art, a local nonprofit organization based out of 4th Street Studios, is celebrating pollination by hosting a Pollinator Week Sidewalk Sale. The outdoor sale will be taking place Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The idea for the sale was sparked when the Science Loves Art team decided they wanted to host a summer event, as they have mostly been restricted to outreach and kit building from a closed studio due to COVID-19.
“We thought this would be a fun time to invite the community to kind of see what we’re doing in a safe way,” said René Williams, founder and CEO of Science Loves Art.
The theme for the sale, pollination, came as a result of the Science Loves Art team’s passion and appreciation for pollinators, bees, honey and the microbial properties present in beeswax.
“Pollination week is kind of like a kick-off to making people think about bees, Wyoming bees and what to grow in their garden,” said Williams.
This event is the first of its kind hosted by Science Loves Art and builds off other seasonal events.
“We’re trying to find a theme for every season so last year we did the Fermentation in the Fall with the Art Walk and we’re gonna definitely do that again — so this is our summer (event) and we’re hoping to do it every summer and keep pushing different things,” said Williams.
Science Loves Art will be selling a wide array of items including herbs, produce, pollinator plants and succulents grown in Williams’s personal garden, as well as lotions, body salves, beeswax wrap kits and Science Loves Art marbling and paint pour kits.
The sidewalk sale is furthering Science Loves Art’s mission of bringing art and science to Wyoming residents.
“From October 2019 to September our goal was (to sell) 700 kits and we’ve already doubled that and with our new kit and more kids and more counties that need our kits, every dime is gonna go into making more kits,” said WIlliams.
Right now, Science Loves Art is in 13 counties and has provided kits to over 2,000 kids and families since December. Science Loves Art offers different price levels for their kits, such as nonprofit and collaborator rates. Additionally, groups that have financial barriers receive kits at no cost.
Williams talked about how important community support is for what Science Loves Art wants to accomplish.
“None of this money goes to 4th Street (Studios) at all, it’s all going directly into Science Loves Art’s bank account and immediately we turn around and purchase supplies (to build the kits),” Williams said.
For those that are unable to physically attend the sale, shopping can also be done through Science Loves Art’s online shop on their website or Facebook page.
