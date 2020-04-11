Nothing is not an option
In response to Rev. Scott Clem comments as "Guest Columnist" on Saturday, April 11, comparing COVID-19 and traffic accidents I didn't know whether to laugh or cry. Perhaps he doesn't know that in 1966 the US lost about 50,000 people to traffic accidents where as today it is about 35,000 or less.
Why, because our government and our citizens changed their ways. Stricter DUI punishments; seat belts; safer cars; air bags and a Transportation Department taking facts and figuring out what to do next.
Nothing is not an option. The guidelines and the medical experts POTUS has around him now, especially Dr.Fauci, are doing their best to keep the death toll down. Our country will come back strong, in spite of your sad opinion. How long to recover, no one knows, but we will do it the right way.
Marian Showacre
Laramie
Businesses should donate meals
I saw where some Laramie businesses are offering aid for families this Easter. They are charging for meals at a time when people are out of work or worse. Why not donate meals to families? I, for one would appreciate a real meal after being quarantined for over a week.
Cynthia DeFord
Laramie
C’mon Laramie! Don’t let Cheyenne beat us!
Census Day 2020 was April 1 and Laramie is doing well with its response rate at 48.6%. However, we are still trailing Cheyenne’s response rate of 51.2%. It always feels good to win, by winning the census race we could receive more federal funding, accurate demographic numbers and understand our growth rate better. It’s never been easier to respond to the census! Check it out at www.2020census.gov.
Did you know that a little more than 1,000 residents separated Laramie from Gillette for the 3rd largest population in Wyoming? If we respond and count correctly, we could take over the 3rd spot in Wyoming for the next decade! For information on counting correctly visit www.2020census.gov.
Laramie has numerous hard to count populations including children, non-English speaking residents and college students. Remember all the little children born on or before April 1, 2020 need to be counted, that the census is available in many languages and college students should be counted where they spend most of the year living. For us that means that college students should be counted here in Laramie! If you employ, know, Snapchat, Tweet or Facebook with any college students that are still in Laramie or left due to COVID-19 please, encourage them to take the census and respond as a resident of Laramie!
We realize that COVID-19 has affected our community and will affect Census operations by limiting door to door canvasing by Census officials regardless, everybody can and should respond to the census. Please help us by encouraging your neighbors, friends, and family, while maintaining social distancing guidelines, to complete the census at www.2020census.gov. It has never been easier to shape Laramie’s future for the next decade by completing the census online or over the phone at 844-330-2020.
C’mon Laramie! Let’s all get counted and become #1 in the state of Wyoming for responses, wouldn’t it great to beat ole Cheyenne and climb past Gillette for 3rd place?!
If you have any questions, feel free to call Matthew Cox, Associate Planner at mcox@cityoflaramie.org or (307)721-5344.
City of Laramie Complete Count Committee
Wyoming’s curious COVID-19 statistics
In reviewing the COVID-19 statistics I find it curious that Wyoming with 239 cases has no recorded deaths. Having grown up in Wyoming and graduated from UW I realize that Wyomingites are a hardy bunch but since no other states or US territories, some with cases less than one sixth of Wyoming’s, are without a COVID-19 death it appears that either the testing is not being done or the reporting mechanism is suspect.
Even though Wyoming is a very sparsely populated state which does offer some protection having , what to me appears,suspect statistics do not serve any useful purpose except perhaps the hope of minimizing the economic impact of the virus as it relates to tourism.
The best way to combat the virus is for the citizens to have truthful statistics. We should all review Churchill’s actions during WWII.
Chris Catsimanes
Laguna Beach, California
There is much to learn from nurses
As the President of the Wyoming Nurses Association, I’d like to recognize out and give thanks to all involved in the fight of COVID-19 in Wyoming. The Wyoming Nurses Association is the professional organization for registered nurses in Wyoming. Our mission is to promote the profession of nursing, provide a unified voice for nurses, and advocate for a healthier Wyoming.
Incident Command centers in every community, public health officials, first responders, primary care providers, nurses, respiratory therapists, and all who support them deserve our support and thanks. Wyoming has a good system and plan in place for fighting this disease. Governor Gordon has been proactive in working to stop the spread, and the Wyoming State Board of Nursing and the State of Wyoming are issuing guidelines and emergency measures to assist health care providers to protect and expand their workforce. It has been heartening to see organizations and Wyoming businesses big and small step up to help in whatever way they can.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Wyoming’s peak resource use is expected at the end of April. Daily, we are bombarded with news and fears of shortages of PPE (personal protective equipment). Let us all work towards keeping Wyoming COVID-19 low and pray that Wyoming is not tested as other states in our country have been. Time in public places should be drastically limited and when visiting public places, the community should follow the CDC guidelines to wear cloth masks.
The effects of this pandemic will be with us for a very long time. We have much to learn during this time and we need to be sure to include the voices of nurses and frontline health care workers in decisions moving forward. WNA hopes that every nurse and health care worker in Wyoming feels supported. To get through this pandemic, we need to remain calm, kind to ourselves and each other, and take extra care of our physical and mental health. Stay home, stay safe.
Kathy Luzmoor, MS, RN
Wyoming Nurses Association President
Green River
COVID-19 will change our society
Our world is changing. We can think forward and be part of creating what will come, be part of rebuilding what is falling apart. The virus is revealing how little corporate control of the flow of capital works for the vast majority of us. In building a post-COVID-19 world we can transform how capital is understood, and thereby what it is, and what it does.
Where before we valued stocks, property and "jobs," in a Post-COVID-19 world we value persons. We transform our social structure from being based in the flow of economic capital to one based in building social capital.
We separate the value of the person from the job s/he performs. Every person deserves access to food, shelter and health care. What a person does to earn money will have nothing to do with this access. \Health Care for All, Basic Income for All, Guaranteed Housing and Healthy Food for All - our future.
In the post-Covid-19 world, the tax structure will similar to what we had in the 1950s, the greatest period of growth in American history. The stock market will be a bit player as wealth is redefined to be human worth and dignity. Every person's basic needs will be satisfied, eventually.
Work will be redefined to be based in the human need to create. Education will teach skills that let children choose how to create, what kind of work to do. Our children will never have to keep a job to pay for health, food and shelter. They won't know the fear of losing a job so many of us feel, jobs that don't promote creativity, jobs that grind down the human spirit, hour by hour, day by day.
It is up to us to create the post COVID-19 world. There will be great resistance and fear to moving forward. We will discover we have been forced out of our comfort zones. We can fearfully hold on to the threads of a lost past, or walk resolutely into the uncertain future, curious, wondering how to contribute to making a better world.
Jeffrey J Olson
Laramie
It's not just medical workers that deserve our thanks
Thank you for your service. It is customary to thank those in service to their country, first responders, doctors and nurses, for their service in this time of crisis, but don't forget the others on the front lines.
Don't take for granted the fact that pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, other businesses and governmental operations are still open, and that someone has to keep them supplied and in operation.
Don't take for granted that our mail gets delivered, our gas and power stays on, that service stations still provide fuel for our vehicles and volunteers still step up to help people in need.
So thank you for your service, for helping others and for maintaining essential services at a time when you are putting yourself in danger, just for doing your job.
It would not hurt for everyone to remember to say thank you to these unsung heroes now and then.
Robert Roten
Laramie
