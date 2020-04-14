Wellness tips from the past
Then and Now… From 1918 to 2020
Kim Viner’s local history of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic (Sunday, 3/29) was fascinating and offers important information likely still applicable to our current situation. In 1918, my great-grandmother cared for numerous family members and neighbors suffering from the Spanish flu in our hometown in Massachusetts. She told our family that the patients who died were the ones who were constipated. So the 1918 government recommendations to keep the plumbing clear and drink water freely would always be good advice. Also, the instruction to open windows is a great idea, and not only for sick people. Why not start each day by opening a window in each room for 10 minutes or so? It’s refreshing and clears stale air out of the house. While many of us in Laramie prefer to be outdoors for fresh air and exercise, I’d like to offer another suggestion, specifically for our mental and social wellbeing: When you are outside and pass another person, maintain physical distance but also practice what I call “WSG” - give a wave, a smile, and a greeting. These simple gestures can go a long way to help reduce feelings of isolation by pleasantly connecting with another human being. These are trying times. Stay healthy and strong, everyone.
Mary Beth Baptiste
Laramie
