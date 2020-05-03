LaVA: New package, same contentsThe zombie Landscape and Vegetation Analysis Project (LaVA) on the Medicine Bow National Forest has risen from the dead again. And once again, the Forest Supervisor has refused to listen to the people who actually own these public lands, and who do not want the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre to be logged and roaded up one side and down the other.
The supposedly “Modified” Final Environmental Impact Statement is nearly identical to the previous plan that was abruptly withdrawn last summer after sustained public outrage and opposition. Just like in the previous plan, this “new” plan will allow:
- 95,000 acres of clear cut logging (including live trees), covering 148 square miles
- 600 miles of new temporary roads costing $3,600,000, with no plan for how to prevent illegal use after roads are supposedly closed
- New roads in elk and mule deer crucial winter range, wildlife security areas, old growth forests, areas recommended for wilderness, and parts of the Sheep Mountain Federal Game Refuge
The Sheep Mountain Game Refuge was designated in 1924, with a primary purpose to benefit wildlife. Allowing additional roads in the southwestern part of the Refuge will seriously diminish the value of wildlife habitat, and must not be allowed.
We don’t know where clear cuts or roads will be, and there will be no analysis of environmental impacts of any specific logging or road-building project for the next 15 years. While the Forest Service offers to “inform the public” about projects, there will be no meaningful opportunity for the public to affect projects.
Now, when people are distracted by a huge public health crisis, the Forest Service has given us until May 11 to review and comment on this project. It seems like the Forest Service really doesn’t want to hear from that pesky public again. I hope we can prove them wrong, again.
Al Johnson
Laramie
Laramie gym should openThe Governor published a May 1 open date for gyms. Powell was able to open on May 1. Cody will be open on May 4. Why couldn’t the Laramie Rec Center open on the Governor’s date?
Richard Hubbard
Laramie
Domestic violence should not be toleratedThat respected Albany County judge Tori Kricken was repeatedly brutalized by her then husband but did not want responding police to arrest her abuser illustrates the dangerous patterns of intimidation in abusive relationships.
Judge Kricken is a woman of considerable accomplishment, education, intelligence, and independent professional means. If the patterns of abuse caused her to hesitate about stopping that abuse, how do those patterns operate for many other women, perhaps jobless, socially isolated, or not informed about domestic violence?
Whenever somebody wonders “Why didn’t she ...?”, remember this case and realize that it is difficult to understand what someone is going through if we have not been in that situation ourselves.
Unfortunately domestic violence may be increasing during the current shutdown. Resources like Laramie’s Safe Project (https://www.safeproject.org/) and our capable county attorneys, led by Peggy Trent, who prosecute these crimes are more important than ever.
Our community should have zero tolerance for domestic violence.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
LPD urges charitable efforts for Police WeekDuring these difficult times, the Laramie Police Department would like to encourage everyone to spend their time and energy during the upcoming Police Week (May 10-16) supporting their neighbors, their community, and themselves.
Although we LOVE and APPRECIATE all the cards, well wishes, and yummy food we usually get during the week, we would REALLY LOVE it this year if those gifts were given to folks who may be struggling right now.
Send cards to Laramie Care Center, Spring Wind Assisted Living, your neighbor, your teacher, your friends. Donate food to Interfaith or the Soup Kitchen. Enjoy a special family dinner or dessert for yourselves delivered or picked up from a local restaurant. Have flowers delivered to someone to brighten their day.
We’d enjoy seeing what all of you are doing to spread the love during Police Week, so take some pictures, post them, and be sure to tag us @Laramie Police Department #policeweek2020
Lt. Gwen Smith
Laramie Police Department
Some will die; that’s the way it goesWhat a weird time on the planet!
I hear tell of a very contagious flu bug flying around. I get it. (Pun intended.) If only I had a fly swatter!
People get sick and die. Sometimes people get run over by trains. That is expected, as a part of our human condition, (not to mention the nature of fast moving trains).
My mother is 102 years old living in a nursing home in Laramie. She’s flat out going to die of something, but I’m not allowed to visit her? Is this a joke? My mother was born during the last major flu epidemic. She lived through it.
When I learned that Wyoming is a “fence out” state I was very surprised. I am a Wyoming native, but I didn’t grow up on a ranch. What I do know, is that Bill Gates is not someone I would hire to build me a fence!
I always knew Wyoming as the “equality state”. But now we have essentials and non-essentials? Seriously? I beg to differ. I think we are all essential. The word equality means something to me!
This masquerade is getting tiresome. We are human beings…more powerful than we know, if we all stand together! We are strong, and resilient, and some people will live, and some will die. That’s the way it goes.
Has constitutional law gone south? Did the puppet masters forget that they work for us? I do not consent!
I’d rather die from a hug than to live without one! I do hope that the virus mutates, and that the next symptom is defiance!
I got to hug four people today; living breathing folks, who are not afraid.
Ivy Burrowes
Buffalo
Medicaid expansion more important than everLast February, I followed Wyoming’s legislative session with great hopes that we would finally pass the Medicaid Expansion bill. After all, the bill passed 8-5 in committee last fall. Alas, the bill failed on the house floor. A mere few weeks later, our world was turned upside down. The global coronavirus pandemic and economic meltdown merged with a plummeting oil price due to a conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia, resulting in elimination of all the work on Wyoming’s biennial budget. With coal, oil and gas prices at historic low, we need to adjust fast.
The $1.25 billion Wyoming received through the CARES Act will help address some of our needs, but to avert a potential bankruptcy we require more assistance. Back in November, nearly 54,000 Wyomingites (10 percent of the state population) were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children Health Insurance Program. An additional 19,000 would have been eligible under an expanded program. While some people are able to obtain health insurance through the federal exchanges of the Affordable Care Act, there are 6,000 Wyofolk left without access to insurance at all. Leaving people uninsured during this pandemic, in which some people suffer lasting heart and kidney damage, is unconscionable.
In addition, by refusing to expand Medicaid, Wyoming is expected to lose $1.3 billion over the next decade — money that can cover uncompensated medical costs for the state and support our rural hospitals during this crisis. Previous attempts to pass Medicaid expansion have failed because the legislature was unwilling to provide the required state matching funds (just 10 percent of total), against the will of the majority of Wyomingites. For those who fear that the federal allocation may not last, Congress just showed us they would come through in times of need.
In the last two months, we have learned that life can change on a dime. We can choose to sit idly by, or we can embrace good opportunities. I join those supportive state lawmakers and former Governor Mead in calling for a yes vote on Medicaid Expansion during the Wyoming upcoming special legislative session.
Merav Ben-David
Laramie
What’s our plan?I am a planner and love to plan things as far in advance as possible to the minutest detail. When new information or situations arise, I can usually rethink my original plans and alter them putting a new plan in place to solve the issues.
I see the “planner” in me as one of my greatest strengths. Good planning requires vision and I begin with the vision of my expectations for how things will go and the outcomes and consequences for everyone involved and I try to respect how others will be affected.
These are uncertain times and I would say, that those of us that are “planners” are probably feeling stressed more than those who are “take it as it comes” folks, those people who kind of let life gently blow them in one direction or another and take it all in stride.
I have flown “right seat” with my pilot husband for 17 years. The idea of “building a plane while you are flying it” is just not a good idea. More over the notion that you have no vision or timeline for the construction of your plane or the journey, destination or timeline for where you are going, isn’t good. And what about the passengers? Aren’t they becoming anxious? They do not know your vision or how you will execute their safe delivery back to the ground, they are beginning to think about demanding that you land right now or may begin jumping out the window in sheer hope of a better outcome.
I would say, that the people of Wyoming deserve more than a timeline and plan for two weeks into the future, delivered 3 days prior to starting that plan. School Districts have been asked to create a plan for reopening next fall, laying out all the steps details and contingencies. It is time for our Governor and State Health Officer to do the same. We need to see the entire plan mapped out with “what if’s” and contingencies for the next 4-6 months rather than living two weeks at a time into the future. Our officials have been purportedly “analyzing data” since the Governor’s April 15th address. It is time now to share the plan and contingencies in great detail with the people of this state so that we can all be on board and ready for the flight.
Karen R. Bienz
Laramie
Response to the April 26 letter titled “Assessor should drop tax issue”I am not writing about the Laramie Senior Housing State Board of Equalization (SBOE) hearing. I feel it is inappropriate to comment about a hearing before a decision has been made. I will let the decision speak for itself.
I am responding because it was implied by the Board of Directors of Laramie Senior Housing (LSH) that ARK Regional Services property could become taxable if the County Board of Equalization (CBOE) decision is overturned by the SBOE. Their letter implies that ARK’s exemption could be jeopardized because they fall under the same exemption statute as the LSH is claiming qualification under. Wyoming Statute 39-11-105(a)(xli). My question is if I erred by taking this to the SBOE because their case was so strong, which their letter to the editor stated very clearly and strongly, why would there be concern for the ARK at all? Why would ARK even be on their radar?
To clarify, ARK qualifies for a property tax exemption under a different romanette in the same Statute. The ARK tax exemption is Wyoming Statute 39-11-105(a)(xxxv) and it states “Property owned and used by a nonprofit corporation serving persons with disabilities, mental illnesses or substance abuse problems, or operating a family violence project to the extent it is not used for private profit nor primarily for commercial purposes.”
I felt a clarification was necessary because ARK helps so many people with disabilities in this community and to ease any possible community concern the implication in the LSH letter may have caused. ARK’s exemption status will not be affected by the Laramie Senior Housing SBOE hearing as it was implied.
Grant C. Showacre
Albany County Assessor
Bad example for allI think the best that one can give in this world is example. If you direct someone else to do something, do it yourself first. Practice what you recommend. If you don’t, then it should be obvious that you don’t believe in your direction – and therefore, you are lacking in integrity, to say the least. One who leads should think about what they are recommending – and then do it first if their offering is truly authentic.
For awhile now, I have been tuning it to the Presidential press conferences. I have heard all on the stage before the press offer that we should social distance and wear a mask when in public – if we are near enough to pass on the bug called COVID-19; but I do not see any of those on the stage of these Presidential press conferences doing what they are offering others should do. Not our president, not our vice-president, not anyone on that stage. Where is the example in that?
What does it matter that our president and vice president ignore their own recommendations? It matters because their example leads others to fail to follow proper direction as well. How can we blame anyone who goes into a store without a mask if our president and vice president do not even present good example before us? They tell us they don’t wear masks because from being tested they know they are virus free, but how do we, the public, know that?
President Trump offers that his recent “executive order” that meat packing plants stay operational because they are “essential” goes forward with recommendations that workers are tested and have to follow the rules, but no one can sue a plant if those recommendations are not carried out. How sweet is that? The president and his vice president can follow the rules if they want, but are exempt from consequences if they don’t. Likewise, industries like meat packing plants can follow the rules, but by “executive order” are free of consequences if they don’t. Where, oh where, is the wisdom of that? Go figure!
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Hygiene key to overcoming virusGovernor Gordon has begun to signal the relaxing of some coronavirus restrictions. Our best path to a full recovery is for everyone to continue to observe safe health practices. Wear masks, use sanitizer, wash your hands, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and observe social distancing. Observing these safe practices is the sensible and respectful thing to do.
Mayor Joe Shumway
Laramie
Coronavirus driving switch to plant meatMassive slaughterhouse closures are driving U.S. consumers to plant-based meat products, as sick workers pay the price.
Tyson Foods, JBS USA, and Smithfield Foods, the largest meat processors, have closed 17 plants, devastating rural communities and threatening the nation’s meat supply. Production is already down by 25 percent.
In reaction, U.S. sales of plant-based meats surged by 265 percent, according to consumer data group Nielsen. Shares of Beyond Meat, a prominent plant-based meat brand, rallied by 60 percent.
A Washington Post investigation found that coronavirus outbreaks in more than 48 U.S. meat packing plants have sickened at least 3,300 workers and killed 17. The companies failed to provide adequate protective gear to the workers and forced some with Covid symptoms to keep working. USA Today reports that more than 150 of U.S.’s largest plants operate in counties with the highest rate of coronavirus infection.
In addition to the generally accepted consumer health argument for avoiding animal food products, the pandemic has now added the worker health element. Production of plant-based meats requires much less labor and allows for ample physical distancing.
We can all support the switch to healthy food on our next visit to our supermarket.
Sincerely,
Lonny Brickle
Laramie
Catholic Church restarting some servicesThese past weeks since COVID-19 descended upon us have been difficult, and the suspension of public Masses has been deeply painful.
As Governor Gordon lifts restrictions on some businesses, it is natural for Catholics to have a sense of hope that we can return to a somewhat normal parish life.
Nonetheless, the need to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions continues to be a high priority. Keeping in mind that numerous parishioners, as well as many priests, are at-risk for serious health complications if they contracted COVID-19, the Diocese of Cheyenne will continue to suspend public Masses.
Beginning May 1, the Sacrament of Reconciliation will be celebrated by appointment using six feet of distance and masks, and the Anointing of the Sick will be celebrated for serious illness or pending surgery.
The Diocese of Cheyenne is making tentative plans to resume public Masses, Baptisms, Matrimony and funerals for a maximum of ten (10) people on May 15, then on June 1 to expand participation based on the size of the church, while observing six feet of distance between individuals or households. These plans are subject to change.
Re-opening the churches for public Masses will happen in phases, with health guidelines to follow for the protection of the common good and to minimize the continued spread of COVID-19. The obligatory guidelines include limited attendance, physical distancing and wearing masks. Because there still is a health risk for those who attend any public gathering, the general dispensation from the Sunday obligation will remain in effect.
As we move forward, we will continue to follow state guidelines and adjust as needed. While we move through incremental steps through the three phases of reopening, I ask for your patience and prayers.
Peace in Christ,
Bishop Steven Biegler
Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne
Boomerang’s Brain Busters is bad businessLast week there was an ad on front page of the paper selling the Brain Busters puzzle book. I ignored it most of the week then finally noticed the fine print. They are sending me this puzzle and charging me $4.00 unless I call them and cancel it. Can somebody please explain how this is legal? It’s not the small amount of money I’m upset about but I didn’t know someone could sell you something without your knowledge. Do I really have to read the fine print in every add in the paper to check for scams? Are they trying the same thing with an add stuck in the back of the paper? I really expect scams from telemarketers and such but not from my own newspaper.
Jack Harrop
Laramie
New state guidelines won’t protect public
Here in Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon released a chart of “guidances” today which reassures all of us that, “Grocery store and retail workers do not need to wear face masks.” Why not at least recommend it to protect workers, customers, and economy ?
IMHO, here’s why: As a moderate Republican governor he still needs to appease Trump. Yes, out of state friends, our numbers are low. A few weeks ago, your numbers were low too.
Can we all start calling businesses (including gas stations) and asking if they are enforcing masks and additional measures? Certainly, most customers and many workers are not wearing them. Call it confidence. Call it cowboy confidence. This endangers employees.
So here’s the deal, no employee masks/wiping down of keypads=my money not being spent at your business. It seems unfair that we’re calling upon the businesses but it makes economic sense.
Give your employees the mask and let them know that it is mandatory policy rather than making them feel like they are making an overreactive choice. Wyomingites, it is a two-way street. Don a mask to let the employee know that you care about them.
The best advertising local businesses could do right now would be to let us know what steps you have taken to protect your workers’ health. There are many, like me, who want to shop at your store, buy your products, and eat your meals.
Help us keep our money in the local economy rather than spend it on Amazon. Right or wrong, our governor appears to be under great pressure by a retaliatory President Donald J. Trump. For the economic safety of our community, start calling upon businesses today.
Ali Grossman
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.