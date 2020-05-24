Council’s priorities should reflect constituents’Just checking in to make sure that Laramie City Council members aren’t thinking getting elected is just to do whatever they care about or want personally. My understanding is that when you are elected to a public seat to conduct public service, your job is to conduct that service in the interests of your constituents and the City at large.
Just checking because when I read in the Sunday paper a quote from Council member Erin O’Doherty, “I really just don’t care about Television Road, I have to tell you,” I got a little concerned.
Lisa Cox
Laramie
Trump’s tone on pandemic harmfulSpring has made it more pleasant to walk about town. One can see many positive, humorous, encouraging yard signs and chalk messages of support for all, for grads, for healthcare workers, etc. Thanks for all those. Unfortunately, one can also see a few signs like “Free America.’
Freedom isn’t everyone doing what they want and to hell with everyone else. It isn’t thanking grocery workers, first responders, healthcare workers, transportation workers and others for their service and sacrifice while being unwilling to take responsibility to protect them, oneself, and others.
Your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins—same for spreading droplets that might contain the virus. Lives are at stake.
Trump does not model or promote responsibility or sacrifice, does not promote the truth about the virus and spread, does promote unsafe and disproven preventative and treatment methods, and punishes truth-tellers and those with oversight.
First the pandemic was a “hoax,” then only going to maybe affect 15 Americans. Trump didn’t want a cruise ship with cases to dock—the stats would make him look bad. He still says this is just going to go away. It isn’t. The truth matters.
Cases increase wherever sanctions are lifted too soon, and, without honest counts and accurate, widespread testing, we really don’t know what the current situation is. The CDC was the epitome of health care information and recommendations; today its findings get buried if they make Trump look bad, regardless of how that may negatively impact the health of Americans. We used to be a world leader, but now many other countries have dealt more swiftly, efficiently, and effectively to protect their citizens.
Trump continues to promote division, anger, and violence, to our detriment and to increase his unchecked power—freedom and democracy require checks and balances. We are a nation, a democracy, a people, a family. We must to look at facts, science, and outcomes so far and to act based on those to protect ourselves and our nation.
Keep spreading those positive, encouraging messages, and being safe.
Carol Smith
Laramie
President’s drug choice concerningPresident Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine when the FDA does not recommend it for COVID-19.
Hydroxycholoroquine is also an anti-spirochete drug. So he could be taking it for tertiary syphilis, which can cause dementia, personality changes, delusions, seizures, and psychosis.
An examination of his public Twitter feed may be sufficient to confirm this diagnosis.
Mental competence is essential for a President. In addition to publishing their tax returns, all candidates should take the SAT and ACT tests that college applicants often take, and those scores should be public.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Wyoming isn’t ready to reopenIn his most recent column, Bill Sniffin asks why Wyoming has had “exceptional” statistics with respect to the coronavirus pandemic.
The reason why we were impacted much less — at first — is that the virus was slow to get here and Federal and State officials implemented social distancing restrictions earlier on our “curve.”
See the New York Times article at https://t.co/phnyEgZice for a study that models and documents the dramatic effects of this.
Alas, our Governor is now recklessly RELAXING those restrictions before we’ve peaked, which means that we’re likely to see a great acceleration in the rates of new cases and deaths. Unless we change course, this will erase the advantage we had due to the late arrival of the virus and in fact make the impact worse than in other states.
Brett Glass
Laramie
Beware of Barbecue BugsThere is good news from COVID-19 for this Memorial Day. We won’t be getting stuck in traffic jams. And, the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and
Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based meats, burgers, hotdogs, and kid friendly nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one!
Sincerely,
Lider Bonatello
Laramie
Wind project will avoid unnecessary lightI am writing to respond to a recent letter to the editor published on May 10th titled “Turbines’ red-blinking lights are excessive.” In that letter, the author suggested that industrial wind projects should use the latest proven and accepted technologies for project operations, citing an Aircraft Detection Lighting System (ADLS) as one such technology. On behalf of the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project under development by ConnectGen, I would like to let the citizens of Laramie and the surrounding area know that the Rail Tie Wind Project is committed to using ADLS for the project, we are also committed to adhering to industry best practices throughout the development, construction and operation of the project.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched the standards for ADLS technology in late 2015, which is designed to reduce the impact of nighttime lights through the integration of a radar-based system. This technology, which turns the turbine lights on only when low-flying aircraft are detected nearby, significantly reduces emitted light by activating only when necessary. Our commitment to using an ADLS system is just one example of how we are deploying the ever-evolving technological advancements in the wind industry.
We continue to value community input in our development process and are available to clear up any confusion or answer questions about the Rail Tie Wind Project. I invite people to visit our website www.railtiewind.com for additional information, and we can be reached at (888) 910-9717 or by filling out a contact form on our website to answer any questions.
Deby Forry
Local Outreach Manager, ConnectGen
Research project important for public healthDuring the time of COVID-19, Americans and Wyomingites are witnessing public health in action. From quickly investigating outbreaks, to informing the public on protecting themselves and their neighbors, to researching the spread and effects of COVID-19, the essential functions of public health are clear.
The role of public health goes well beyond infectious disease to ‘prevent disease, prolong life, and promote health.’
Wyomingites can be a part of critical public health work by joining the National Institutes of Health “All of Us” research project. The overall aim is to enroll 1 million or more volunteers and oversample communities that have been underrepresented in research to make the program the largest, most diverse resource of its kind.
Precision medicine is an emerging approach to disease treatment and prevention that considers differences in people’s lifestyles, environments and biological makeup, including genes. By partnering with 1 million diverse people who share information about themselves over many years, the All of Us Research Program will enable research to more precisely prevent and treat a variety of health conditions.
To achieve public health’s goal of ensuring the conditions of health where we live, learn, work, and play, the pandemic has taught us it takes a commitment from all of us.
To learn more about the program and how to join, visit https://www.joinallofus.org/.
Angela Vaughn, MPH
President-elect
Wyoming Public Health Association
