We can agree“There, Arjun could see stationed in both armies, his fathers, grandfathers, teachers, maternal uncles, brothers, cousins, sons, nephews, grand-nephews, friends, fathers-in-law, and well-wishers.” —Bhagavad Gita 1:26.
More than two thousand years ago, the Hindu sage Vyasa compiled that eloquent scripture, which begins with men at war when they should live in peace. To reverse an old saying, politics now seems to be the continuation of war by other means. Friendships and even marriages are strained or broken by politics. I know I have offended people with political advocacy, sometimes deliberately, and then sometimes apologized.
In these strained times, let’s remember that we can all agree on many things.
We can agree on protecting Americans from a deadly pandemic while also seeking to keep our economy from collapsing.
We want police to protect us. Those police should not unjustly abuse or kill us.
Peaceful protest is an American right. Looting, assault, and murder are not.
We rely on one planet and on millions of other species that share it. We also rely on industrial civilization, without which we would starve or freeze. We need both.
We can agree that basic institutions of government, including the postal service, tax collection, census, and Social Security, should work reliably. Nobody wants to undermine them.
We can agree that free and secure elections, accessible to all eligible to vote, are an American right.
We can agree that bigotry, false conspiracy theories, hatred, private militias, and violence should have no place and no sanction in our politics.
We can agree on respect for law and love of country.
We can agree on a shared commitment to peacefully accept the electoral decisions of our real leaders, the American people.
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
I disagreeI write in opposition to Rodger McDaniel’s opinion piece in the Saturday, Oct. 31, Boomerang.
First, editors are to be commended for running the piece the morning after some 6,000 loyal Cowboy devotees watched the Pokes dismantle the Rainbows in our glorious War Memorial Stadium.
We wore masks and social distanced as we stood in line to buy our beer. We wore masks as we navigated the underbelly of the stadium to buy our kettle corn and use the facilities.
We wore masks as we sang “He always sings,” and screamed our lungs bloody as the Pokes took the field.
We wore masks through our tears as we watched Sean Chambers lead from his scooter, his bandaged, damaged, surgically repaired leg kneeling on the seat.
Life is all about choice. We chose to go on Oct. 30, and we will be back Nov. 14, 19, and Dec. 12.
Hell, if things break our way, maybe even Dec. 19. Wouldn’t that just make Rodger proud?
I am grateful for Tom Burman and his hard-working folks. I am grateful for Craig Bohl and his creative, hands in the dirt staff.
I am grateful for Levi and X, Trey and the Dirt Dogs, and the defense — oh, that defense — who grabbed an opportunity and are making the most of it.
I hope Rodger is happy bunkered in his hole.
That is his choice.
Ours is the Pokes, in person, this year and always.
Sally Ann Shurmur
Glenrock
TV commercial offensiveThe Wyoming Dept. of Health commercial playing on the television is offensive to Wyoming citizens. The message that we are “learning to live” with COVID-19 is incorrect.
Instead, we are, sadly, “learning to die.” As cases and deaths surge, it is clear that our governor and city council members have no moral compass when it comes to protecting the health and welfare of Wyoming citizens.
Lee Neeley
Laramie
