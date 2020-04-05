Today is the deadline for most University of Wyoming students to move out of the dormitories, and less that 100 students are still the in the dorms, spokesman Chad Baldwin said.
The COVID-19 pandemic might make it a little more tricky for UW students to know the ‘right’ answer for census questions concerning their place of residence for where they lived on April 1.
“In general, students in colleges and universities temporarily closed due to COVID-19 will still be counted as part of this process,” census spokeswoman Jennifer Hillmann said. “Even if they are home on Census Day, April 1, they should be counted according to the residence criteria that states they should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time.”
That criteria is based on “usual residence,” and means students who were living on campus should be counted as a Laramie resident – even if they’ve returned home for the semester or planned to leave in a couple months after graduation.
“The original requirement was where they’re living April 1,” said Chris Boswell, UW’s vice president of government and community affairs. “Of course, the COVID-19 situation has altered the way many students are living as of April 1 and where they might be, but the instruction from the Census Bureau is for the count to proceed and for students who were living in Laramie before the COVID-19 circumstance should be counted in Laramie and Albany County.”
Boswell said that all individuals living in UW housing, including residence halls and university apartments, will be covered by the university itself.
“Those folks won’t be asked to respond – the University will instead respond on behalf of each student and each family member in UW housing,” Boswell said. “If the student, and the student’s family, are not living in university-provided housing, they are responsible for responding to the census.”
Boswell said that while there isn’t much of a consequence for funding to UW itself, the count of students is still important for Albany County’s response totals.
“These are funds that typically are dispersed to local governments, even state governments, based on population. Missing individuals in the count, by one estimate, costs $15,000 per person, per year, for ten years,” Boswell said.
The bureau is hoping to avoid the possibility of students being double-counted if their parents include them on their own census forms.
“The Census Bureau has told us there will be mechanisms in place to avoid duplication, so we leave that concern up to the census,” Boswell said. “If there’s a positive in the university being asked to respond for all individuals that are living in UW housing, it’s that we should be able to approach a 100 percent response rate because we’ll have the list of people that were living in UW housing. It’s not up to that individual, it’s up to the university, and I think it’s a realistic hope that we will actually get a stronger response percentage.”
Boswell said UW will be receiving additional details and instructions from the Census Bureau on April 15 to complete the count of its students.
As of March 31, the rest of Albany County is sitting at No. 4 for Wyoming’s highest-responding counties, with a self-response rate of 36.3%. Wyoming in general has a response rate of about 28%, and the national average is about 36%.
Refunds are being issued to students for room and board plans proportional to the time left in the semester. The exact amounts and relevant dates are still being determined by UW Residence Life and Dining.
