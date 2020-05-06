Laramie Interfaith received 37,000 pounds of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints yesterday morning.
A semi-truck loaded with non-perishables — canned soup, pork and beans, macaroni, sugar and flour and stew meat — arrived at about 9 a.m. from Salt Lake City where the LDS food warehouse system is hubbed.
“Albany County is one of the most food insecure counties in the state,” Interfaith director Michael Vercauteren said. “One in five people in Albany County live with food insecurity.”
Last year, Interfaith distributed 249,000 meals — about 315,000 pounds of food, or roughly 1000 pounds per day.
“We’re still doing at least 1000 pounds a day,” Vercauteren said. “The need is there. The need will probably increase, but our supplies are going to be decreasing.”
Part of the problem, he says, is that the organization depends heavily on the Food Bank of the Rockies in Casper, and they’re running out of food themselves.
Normally, Interfaith receives donations from the Food Bank of the Rockies twice a month. Vercauteren doesn’t think they will receive another commodities distribution until the end of the month.
“I called them today and they don’t have any fresh produce, and they usually have a lot,” he said.
The Food Bank of the Rockies is probably Interfaith’s third largest source of donations. Most of the food comes from daily food rescue pickups at Safeway, Ridleys and other local grocery stores and retailers. The second-largest source is donations from individuals who either leave bags of food in the blue boxes at Safeway and Ridleys or take it directly to Interfaith.
Vercauteren also purchases food from the grocery store, but lately that has been challenging as well. Right now, the non-perishables he usually looks for are not on the shelves.
“I’m worried about it,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in August and September, and what’s going to happen in terms of food supply and in terms of unemployment and need.”
However, donations, like the truckload from LDS, have been good.
“This is huge. We’ve never gotten a truck like this,” Vercauteren said. “And so this is really just perfect. We can take care of people in Laramie.”
Richard Avery, a member of the LDS church who helped organize the donation, said the church has a large commodities warehouse system, and that food is now being made widely available around the world in the face COVID-19.
Deseret News reported last month that the church has been significantly ramping up production at its canneries and food processing plants, as part of more than 110 COVID-19 relief projects in 57 countries.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has amazing resources, and it’s not just for people of our faith. It’s for people who have needs,” Avery said. “We’re all in this together.”
As soon as he found out about the availability, Avery started filling out the paperwork — a process that took about a month. Everything else, he said, “just fell into place.”
A-One Rental, Inc. loaned the group a Forklift, Laramie GM Auto Center brought a pallet jack, and Spring Creek Storage donated the storage space where the food will be stored while it is being distributed.
About a dozen Interfaith volunteers now deliver food every Friday in order to help people, especially the elderly and people predisposed to the virus, stay isolated.
“We were doing deliveries a little bit before, on commodities day,” Vercauteren said. “But now we’re doing it weekly.”
