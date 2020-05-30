CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will remain a mostly virtual campus throughout the summer. But what learning will look like in the fall for the 6,148 students enrolled at Wyoming’s largest community college still remains unclear.
“I know everyone is champing at the bit to know what fall will look like on campus. We still believe and hope there will be physical activity and classes with students on campus,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer told the college’s board of trustees Thursday afternoon during a special Zoom meeting about slowly reopening the campus.
The college now has a plan in place for summer, which is the first phase of LCCC’s three-phase “Return to Business” reopening plan. The board approved phase one at the close of Thursday’s meeting.
In March, the college closed its campus and transitioned to remote learning, as well as remote work for most employees. The move followed the University of Wyoming, Colorado State University and hundreds of other institutions of higher learning across the country, which all temporarily shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for educational institutions, which Schaffer said the college followed – along with other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – before sending out the finalized version of the plan Thursday.
Phase one will last from June 1 to Aug. 14. Phase two will last from Aug. 15 to Dec. 31. Phase three will start Jan. 1, 2021, and end at an undetermined date.
Phase one includes the following campus operation and public safety guidelines, according the document available on the college’s website:
The vast majority of LCCC’s physical operations will remain closed.
All employees who are able will continue to work in a virtual format.
Some areas will open as identified in the plan; others may reopen by approval.
LCCC’s summer courses will be offered in a virtual format.
Campus access: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with approval or an exception plan in place.
College-sponsored travel is suspended through June 30; travel after this date will require prior approval.
Do not come to campus if you are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.
All LCCC employees will be required to wear a face covering on campus when social distancing is not possible; a cloth mask will be provided to all full-time LCCC employees.
Students and visitors shall wear a face covering on campus, especially when social distancing is not possible.
While on campus, social distancing of six feet is encouraged, and may be required in certain areas.
All employees must complete a self-screening prior to coming to campus.
Employees will participate in education and training regarding COVID-19.
Gatherings of groups of 25 or fewer are permitted in accordance with state, local and LCCC guidelines outlined in the plan.
Gatherings of groups greater than 25 may be permitted with appropriate approvals.
Before approving the plan, the trustees had a few questions about public safety precautions.
Wendy Soto, vice chair of the board, asked if people other than employees have to wear masks.
“I would like to understand why that’s not a requirement,” she said.
“The mask dialogue has probably been one of the most debated aspects of this plan, for a couple of reasons. The one that’s probably the largest is just the ability to enforce mask-wearing requirements across the campus,” Schaffer said, adding that masks are most useful when social distancing is impossible. “The second problem is who’s going to police when and where social distancing can’t necessarily occur. Will we run around with yard sticks? In the end, we just have greater flexibility and oversight of our employees.”
Trustee Brenda Lyttle asked if the college has any kind of strategy in place for enforcing the order that “Students and visitors shall wear a face covering on campus, especially when social distancing is not possible.”
Schaffer said that if campus officials see students who “can’t socially distance and aren’t wearing masks, it will lead to a conversation with them to do that.” Schaffer said that formally disciplining students has potential to get “muddy,” and that “for the most part, what we want to do is model the behavior by wearing masks.”
Trustee Janine Thompson asked if everyone on campus would be provided with masks, which are in short supply, along with other personal protective equipment.
“At this time, I don’t believe we have a plan to provide all of the general public and students with masks,” said Schaffer, who said the college has ordered masks for all employees, but not students or visitors. “Maybe the availability of masks and PPE increases to the point that we could probably do that, if needed. … Right now, in phase one, our plan is not to have mask stations.”
Schaffer said that “the big push for LCCC now is to shift the focus to phase two – which is the fall semester. ... That will be a bigger lift.”
LCCC is slated to have a draft of the second phase of the reopening plan by June 19.
