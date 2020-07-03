CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College students will take most of their classes online this fall. After Thanksgiving break, all students will finish out the semester remotely to mitigate the possibility of increased community spread from holiday travel.
“Our goal is shifting from what looked like it would have been a predominantly face-to-face semester to a predominantly online semester,” President Joe Schaffer said at a special virtual meeting of the LCCC Board of Trustees on Wednesday afternoon. “We’re doing that predominantly to reduce density on campus and ensure safety within the context we’re going to be living in.”
Like thousands of colleges and universities across the country, LCCC shut down its campus and moved all classes online in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which has so far killed 130,000 Americans.
This summer, LCCC has remained mostly closed under the first phase of its Return to Business plan.
On Wednesday, the board approved the second phase of the plan, which applies to both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses, and runs from Aug. 15 through Dec. 31.
Campus instructionUnder LCCC’s plan, the only difference between the two campuses’ operating plans relates to modified class delivery.
At the Cheyenne campus, all classes currently scheduled for face-to-face instruction will either remain in person or be converted to online synchronous instructions – which means students will virtually attend class at the time that was scheduled for in-person instruction.
At the Laramie campus, classes scheduled as face to face will be converted to a mix of online and in-person instruction.
“We feel like with a smaller campus (in Laramie), we can manage that and create a very safe learning environment,” Schaffer said.
The only classes at the Cheyenne campus that will have an in-person component include high-demand general education courses like English or college algebra; non-credit courses like CPR or driver’s education; and those vocational or health sciences courses requiring unavoidable hands-on instruction.
While many students will be learning online, Schaffer said that under phase two, all employees will be expected to resume work on campus, unless they receive an exception or their contract already allows for remote work.
“Now our expectation is that we’re open physically,” Schaffer said, noting that he heard some confusion and concern about the need to continue social distancing. “We had to make this distinguishing factor to guide the rest of the plan. From our perspective, we will be back up and resuming limited operations.”
Travel for employees will be limited, both in an effort to avoid spread of the virus and because of an anticipated budget shortfall.
Students and employees at both campuses are required to wear face coverings at all times when social distancing is not possible.
“If people are showing symptoms, will there be testing facilities available on campus, or will they go to a lab?” Trustee Don Erickson asked.
Schaffer said any employees who show COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to get a test off-campus. The college is working to provide some on-campus testing sites for students who might not have the ability to travel off-campus for a test.
“We anticipate we will provide some on-campus testing, we just don’t know the how, where or when because we haven’t received much guidance on that yet,” Schaffer said.
While the campus will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, social distancing protocol led Schaffer to keep it closed to members of the general public not affiliated with LCCC.
The library, recreation center and two residence halls will also reopen at limited capacity this fall. While the approved phase two plan provides guidelines for how each area and entity within the college should operate, they will each be required to come up with a detailed plan that spells out their specific operations.
The residence halls, for instance, will close off some units to be used as quarantine room and put only one student in a room, instead of the traditional college roommate pairing. Since this will create fewer available rooms, priority will be given to students who are in the second year of their program or have circumstances that necessitate living on campus.
“The best way to ensure students don’t infect other students is to minimize the time they’re together in an enclosed or shared space,” Schaffer said. “If students are in a single occupancy, you can minimize the risk (of spread).”
Exceptions will be made for athletes, or other family and friend groups that are already living or working in close contact.
“I anticipate we’ll have quite a few students rooming together because they choose to, or are a member of an athletic team that is already monitoring and testing,” Schaffer said.
But Schaffer added one important caveat to keep in mind as the college prepares to unroll phase two.
“We’re living in unpredictable and changing times,” Schaffer said. “While today, on July 1, we’re saying this is what it will look like in the fall, we recognize that significant changes in the environment and orders could change and require us to pivot. We’re trying to prepare for that.”
A copy of the approved Return to Business plan was expected to be available on LCCC”s website by 10 a.m. today.
Students will be able to access information online about how this plan affects the classes they have signed up for beginning July 7.
