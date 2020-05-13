Wyoming lawmakers may not realize it, but they’ve been given a rare and unexpected opportunity this election year. Surprisingly, it comes as the result of our new nemesis: COVID-19.
Yes, it’s true that like an angry drunk who finds himself with yet another losing hand, the novel coronavirus has done nothing but overturn the card table and wreak havoc on our lives for nearly two months now. And let’s be honest with ourselves for a moment and acknowledge that even though we’ve begun a phased reopening of the economy in much of Wyoming and the rest of the country, it’s going to be a long time before things return to normal – if they ever do.
But amid the economic devastation left in the wake of this Tasmanian devil of a pandemic is at least one silver lining: State legislators get at least a partial do-over when it comes to this year’s budget session. In fact, they probably get at least two chances to prove to Wyoming residents/voters that they have their best interests at heart.
The first opportunity will come this Friday, as legislators convene a two-day special session to consider four bills related to the state’s response to COVID-19.
The proposed legislation would, first and foremost, address how the state plans to use the $1.25 billion in funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress in late March. Much to lawmakers’ dismay, states have been told they can’t just use the money to backfill their budgets to make up for revenue lost to the virus-related shutdowns.
On the one hand, that seems unfair. After all, the pandemic has had an enormous impact on nearly every segment of our society, which means very few economic sectors have been left untouched. But on the other, it really would be giving lawmakers the easy way out, letting them foist the state’s burdens onto the enormous mountain of federal debt, instead of dealing with them as they should have for years now.
Instead, our elected leaders will have the rare opportunity to decide how to use someone else’s money in ways that most help their constituents. Here’s how the four pieces of proposed legislation currently break down:
The first bill would define how much of the CARES Act money would be disbursed and when to address the needs of health care providers in the state, including improving the “state’s health care delivery system and infrastructure.” This should include investment in personal protective equipment, respirators and other items our medical facilities currently need, then try to anticipate future scenarios and be better prepared the next time around.
The second bill addresses several more specific issues, including helping landlords hold off on evicting tenants unable to pay their rent and expanding the state’s workers’ compensation program to let employees make claims if they contract COVID-19.
The third bill – which is expected to be advanced Monday by the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee – would create a state-run program to help Wyoming-based businesses. It’s meant to supplement the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but it’s unclear at this point whether there will be some overlap with that federal aid.
The last bill would give Gov. Mark Gordon more authority to shift funds from one agency’s budget to another, as needed, but with limitations, to address the pandemic without the Legislature’s approval.
All of that sounds good, right? But you know the temptation will be there for some lawmakers to look for loopholes that will let them spend this money in other ways – ways that aren’t as directly beneficial to the average citizen. And the fact citizens and the media won’t be allowed inside the Capitol likely will make holding them accountable for their actions much more difficult than in a regular session. Plus, understandably, these decisions are being expedited to get help to those in need faster. But in that rush, citizen input will likely be limited. If you want to have input, it looks like you’ll need to spend most of Friday and Saturday listening to livestreams, and poised to fire off text and email messages.
The second chance to make things right likely will occur during another special session later this year. This is where the real opportunity comes to correct past mistakes because this time the focus is expected to be on how the virus and a partially related dramatic drop in oil prices are expected to impact the 2021-22 biennium budget.
Of course, lawmakers will tell you this would have been a problem regardless of what they did in the budget session that wrapped up just as the state was shutting down in March. Due to COVID-19, the Legislative Service Office estimates general fund revenue could fall by $254.6 million to $1.4 billion over the next 27 months. Overall revenues could fall between $550 million to $2.8 billion.
Certainly, sales and use tax revenue declines related to the pandemic shutdown could not have been foreseen. But those of us who have been around for decades to watch many of these very same leaders kick the revenue can down the road year after year know it’s disingenuous, to put it mildly, to put all of the blame on the virus. Because if they had been willing to bite the bullet and pass any of the myriad options to diversify the state’s income away from its dependence on fossil fuels, the pain forecast wouldn’t be as severe.
So maybe, just maybe, we’ll finally see a serious consideration of a corporate income tax ... or Medicaid expansion ... or a slight increase in property tax rates ... or an increase in “sin taxes” ... or an increase in fuel taxes ... or some combination of the above. (We all know a personal income tax is off the table.)
Of course, no one wants to discuss tax increases, especially as our economy is reeling from the impact of a pandemic-induced shutdown. But it’s way past time for legislators to face the cold, hard fact: There’s only so much more budget cutting and reserve spending that can be done before they sever a major artery and have no money left to stop the bleeding.
Whether they realize it or not, COVID-19 has given Wyoming lawmakers a rare opportunity – a chance to get back together before Nov. 3 and do the right thing. If they fail yet again, voters will get their say – and lawmakers may not like what they hear.
