Even before the coronavirus pandemic swept the planet, killing tens of thousands and causing a global economic shutdown, Wyoming lawmakers had plenty to do in the coming months.
With the Wyoming Legislature preparing for what will likely be its first special session since 2004, lawmakers’ primary immediate objective will be to address the widespread effects of COVID-19 through one or a few pieces of legislation. Yet lawmakers hope to not lose sight of the long list of issues that were already facing the state prior to the pandemic.
Legislative leadership from both parties met virtually Thursday to begin issuing those interim topics. Members of the Management Council seemed to agree with Gov. Mark Gordon, who emphasized the need to continue work on interim topics at the start of the meeting.
“The issues that were important to Wyoming citizens in September, October, November, December and January are still important to them,” Gordon said.
Over the course of the 11-hour meeting, legislative leaders began to work on those issues, establishing a task force focused on improving telehealth and telework capabilities, approving emergency procedures for the Legislature to continue its operations remotely and setting priorities for each committee.
While some of the topics mentioned below were developed in the weeks before the pandemic, committee members realized those issues could look very different as the state emerges from its current COVID-19 reality.
“The reality of COVID-19 is it’s worked its way into all of these topics,” House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said during the meeting.
