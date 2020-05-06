Laramie City Council voted Tuesday to have the city host the 2021 summer convention of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.
Laramie was originally set to host the 2020 WAM convention, scheduled June 10-12, before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its cancellation.
“The plan to use Laramie High School and the uncertainty about whether that was even viable, even if we postponed until the end of summer, was the biggest concern,” WAM’s member services manager, Justin Schilling, told city council on Tuesday.
“As the school year begins ahead … how those facilities get back to being used is really going to guide our planning process as we get toward looking to the summer of 2021,” Schilling said. “I think we would still love to use Laramie High School, if that’s the pleasure of Laramie and the community.”
Schilling said WAM has also considered using the University of Wyoming Conference Center but has noted there’s “considerable extra cost associated with using that facility over the high school.”
In March 2019, city council-members initially voted against the possibility of hosting a WAM convention, with council-members expressing disappointment at WAM’s ineffective lobbying at the Legislature.
However, with the WAM conference expecting to bring about 300 delegates to the city, Laramie City Council later changed its vote after receiving backlash.
After deciding to submit a bid for the 2020 conference, WAM voted unanimously in favor of having Laramie host the conference.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Schilling said he was pleased that council was willing to commit to still host the convention in 2021.
“I know that the board of WAM was very much looking forward to confirming that we could stay in Laramie,” he said.
Laramie has not hosted the convention since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.