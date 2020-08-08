Brown trout enjoy clear, cold water. To make it even better, add in overhanging trees and shrubs, deep pools, and submerged woody vegetation. If the trout can easily move from spawning grounds to areas of refuge during periods of harsh conditions such as flooding or draught, the section of river is particularly appealing.
Christina Barrineau, Laramie region aquatic habitat biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said such conditions provide ideal habitat for brown trout. A “wild brown trout” fishery, where the fish are not stocked but reproduce naturally, is along the Laramie River. It’s an excellent fishery but efforts are underway to make it even better.
The Laramie River-Jelm Restoration Project is in progress near the Jelm and Woods Landing public fishing access areas.
“This project covers 3,000 linear feet or about a half mile of the river,” Barrineau said. “The project will not only improve the trout habitat, but also reduce erosion and stabilize the bank.”
This section of river is open to anglers via two public access points. The first, with just a parking area, is one mile south of Woods Landing and the second, with a parking area and a restroom, is another mile down the road. Barrineau recommends tossing a line elsewhere during construction activities.
“There is heavy equipment working in the area, and construction increases turbidity in the water,” Barrineau said. “I recommend fishing elsewhere until the project is completed.”
Existing shortcomings with this section of river are a lack of submerged woody vegetation and high streambank erosion. This leads to reduced bank vegetation and more sediment in the stream.
“The pools there now are short in length and same lack depth,” Barrineau said. “Riffle areas, where insects and macroinvertebrates that are food for the fish, are short so feeding areas are limited.”
Improvement planning was well underway when Mother Nature intervened and made conditions along the river even worse. An oxbow curve was cut off due to flooding as the river took a new and straighter path. The 2018 Badger Creek Fire, that burned about 20,000 acres in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of the Laramie River, also increased sediment in the river.
The project is on private land and, in addition to the landowner, it involves numerous partners including the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Laramie River Conservation District, the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Water Development Commission.
Planned improvements mimic those constructed downstream recently for the Mountain Meadows Laramie River Rehabilitation Project, also on private land and initiated by the landowner. On the list of improvements at Jelm are channel realignment, grade control and pool and riffle enhancement. Toe-wood, where large logs are submerged along the bank creating a more natural-looking restoration, help stabilize the bank while also providing excellent trout habitat.
The narrower and deeper channel will aid in transport of fine sediments that continue to flow from the Badger Creek fire area. Deeper pools created with the toe wood will enhance fish cover during low river flow periods. In addition, an irrigation diversion at the upstream end will create wetland habitat in the old oxbow.
After staging in the area for the planned improvements, heavy equipment is now on the scene and, literally, in the river. Work continues through mid-October. Operations take a break during the brown trout spawning season and then resume again in early December.
While not the place to toss a line now or into the fall, once construction is completed this stretch of river could prove to be a brown trout haven. Just give it a little time, and then head for the river with your fly rod.
