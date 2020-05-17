A 37-year-old Laramie resident was charged with aggravated assault and battery early Thursday morning.
William J. Knowlton was arrested after reportedly holding a knife to another individual’s neck.
The Laramie Police Department received a call at approximately 1:51 a.m. Thursday reporting that a male subject was outside Rockie’s threatening people with a pocketknife. According to the affidavit, when police arrived, Knowlton retrieved the knife from his back pocket and immediately dropped it on the ground, stating that he did not want a fight with the cops.
Police spoke with three individuals at the scene, and were told that about 45 minutes before they arrived, Knowlton had taken another man’s knife from his right front pocket while inside the bar. The man attempted to retrieve his knife and cut his thumb in the process, then told Knowlton to stay away from him for the rest of the night.
The other man said Knowlton continued to attempt to apologize, following him outside of the bar and calling him profanities when he refused to talk.
A third man, described in the affidavit as K.P., said he was attempting to escort Knowlton away from the scene when Knowlton pulled a fixed blade knife on him and held it to his neck, stating that he could kill K.P. and his friend. K.P. said he had his arm against Knowlton’s forearm in an attempt to keep the knife away from his neck, and was able to separate himself just before officers arrived.
The affidavit notes that the knife was a 6.25-inch CRKT S.P.E.W. Folts design fixed blade knife with a 3-inch silver blade and a brown handle.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years.
With the reopening of downtown bars (which are not following even the too-lax requirements of the Governor's ill advised "reopening" order), the cycle of overserving, drunkenness, and violence restarts.
