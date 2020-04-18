Every year during its summer leadership camp, the Laramie High School band sets a number of goals they want to achieve.
These goals can range from mastering a certain song, nailing a difficult performance or winning awards for their work.
But for the last couple years, the band students have been rumbling about another goal: How to serve the community through music.
“I have some students working to get a Congressional Award,” band director Chris Olson said. “One component they have to fulfill is community service, but apparently music performances count as that, which kind of surprised me.”
Many of her students didn’t think of performing as community service, as they do it to fulfill their own passion before thinking of the community at large. But Olson and her 125 band students got to thinking that maybe there was something to the idea that performing was a community service.
Think about it: When someone’s at a football game, the two things that add to the environment are the cheerleaders and the band. At a parade, everyone expects to see the bands. At the band’s Christmas concerts, people from the Laramie community come out in droves to support the students’ endeavors. Live music adds a jolt to any event.
So last summer, the students decided to make it a goal to perform community service through performances. They got to work immediately, figuring out good events they could join in and lend a musical hand. One example with a Breakfast with Santa event back in December, where the high school band played Christmas carols to soundtrack the morning.
“Watching these kids come in to have breakfast with Santa and seeing my students playing, it just changed the feel of everything,” Olson said. “We talk a lot about character and ownership in my leadership camps. Normally this means taking responsibility for your actions, but we expanded to think about how we create the society we live in. We’re creating musicians through education, but we wanted to take a look at how we’re serving our community.”
But since Wyoming schools are closed until at least April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students and Olson had to figure out a new way to serve the Albany County community. Olson has made it a point to teach the students when they have a goal, they will usually have an obstacle which they will have to overcome.
While the pandemic was a major obstacle, it was still one the band was determined to overcome.
“We came to this place where we thought we could serve people that are feeling extra isolated and perform for them,” Olson said. “We wanted to brighten some people’s days this way.”
Olson put out a call on Facebook, looking for groups who were feeling especially isolated, possibly because they’re high-risk and can’t leave home much, if at all. She was flooded with responses, with people sharing the post and encouraging Olson and the band to continue with this fun project.
Since school started back last week, the band students have options for how they can participate in class for the week. One of these choices includes making a short video of them playing and sending it to Olson to use in a video compilation, which she’ll then send to local nursing homes and healthcare facilities.
Essentially, she’ll make a short, 15-minute compilation video of students performing solos on their instruments. She plans to start sending out the video late this week and early next week.
Olson is just grateful that she’s seen such a wonderful outpouring of support from the community. It’s great that she can give her students an opportunity to perform while also brightening someone’s day.
“I feel fortunate every day, because the Laramie High kids I teach are amazing human beings,” she said. “This has been a student-driven goal from the beginning. I’ve even gotten videos of some students playing together with family members, and it just brings tears to my eyes.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.