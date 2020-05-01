Due to industry changes and unforeseen challenges brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Laramie Boomerang management has decided to eliminate a day from our newspaper printing cycle.
Beginning June 2, the Boomerang will no longer be printing and delivering a Tuesday publication. Rest assured, however, that our journalists will continue to provide the comprehensive coverage you are accustomed to online at laramieboomerang.com and WyoSports.net, as well as on Facebook.
While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe readers ultimately judge a local newspaper not by its frequency, but its content and presentation. To that end, many newspapers like ours are prioritizing relevant coverage over the method of delivery in an effort to retain a quality newsroom.
And even as we continue to evolve with the times, and face many of the same economic realities as other businesses in our area, our core values and mission remain unchanged. We are focused on providing the stories and information you need, including hard-hitting news and compelling human-interest stories; coverage of local and state government, the University of Wyoming, crime and courts, K-12 schools; local opinions and much more. We also are committed to providing the most effective advertising vehicles to help you get your message out to potential customers.
With your busy lives in mind, our strategy is to print and deliver your newspaper Wednesday through Sunday each week, and deliver robust, timely news and advertising content 24/7, 365 days a year through our digital platforms.
As we and our predecessors have done for the past 139 years, the Laramie Boomerang will continue to be the best, most reliable provider of local news in Albany County. We appreciate your understanding and your continued support of that critical effort – now, more than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.