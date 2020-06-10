The city of Laramie will make it easier this weekend to bring green waste to the city’s landfill after a snow storm brought down branches Monday and Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, four inches of heavy snow fell within city limits and eight inches dropped in the Pole Mountain Unit.
In addition to opening the landfill Sunday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., landfill staff will provide a pass-through lane for green waste and a closer location for drop off than normal on both Saturday and Sunday. The landfill will only be open to green waste Sunday.
“We are going to expedite the entry to allow folks quicker access to our green waste drop off area,” Public Works Director Brooks Webb said in a press release. “Folks are really getting after it and we hope this helps with cleanup efforts.”
Lines of pickups continued to fill up the city’s three drop-off locations with fallen branches Tuesday but, even so, Solid Waste Manager JR Slingerland said that many residents have also said they’re waiting until the weekend to clean up their trees.
“This will give them two days to deliver green waste to the landfill this weekend,” Slingerland said.
The city is urging residents not to place branches in right-of-ways and noted that all residents are responsible for clearing debris from their property that may have fallen across sidewalks and onto streets.
The city urges that, if there are any utility lines including electrical, cable, or phone that are down due to tree limb breakage, residents should stay away from the tree limbs and downed lines, and contact the appropriate utility provider (for electrical lines 1-877-508-5088). To report non-emergent issues and downed limbs that are blocking traffic please call the dispatch non-emergency at 721-2526.
The city, in conjunction with the University of Wyoming, have set up branch and limb drop off at three locations: Aragon Softball Complex (off 22nd and Harney streets), Optimist Park and at LaBonte Park. Those sites will remain open until June 21.
For more information please direct calls to the Solid Waste Division at 307-721-5279.
