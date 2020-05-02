The one-two punch of losing employment and housing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is too devastating for many low-income individuals and families to overcome.
Fortunately, Wyoming lawmakers are making a concerted effort to keep residents safe in their homes without the fear of eviction. I just hope the complexity of the solution — affected landlords will have to apply for federal funds — doesn’t lead to folks slipping through the cracks.
Last Friday, the Legislative Management Council initially considered a bill with a provision “for the necessary support of the poor and in order to maintain safe, decent and sanitary housing for persons living in Wyoming.” The committee will voted on the measure at a virtual meeting live on YouTube at 8 a.m. Friday, May 1.
The bill would create a Wyoming Community Development Authority program that would administer federal funds to reimburse landlords if they have experienced a 25% or greater reduction in their rental income. The reduction could occur up to 90 days after Gov. Mark Gordon’s March 13 emergency order, which temporarily closed Wyoming schools, restaurants, bars, gyms, hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors, among other entities.
Tenants who make less than 200% of the federal poverty level — about $54,000 for a family of four — wouldn’t have to pay rent if their landlord receives the reimbursement. To qualify for the program, at least one member of a household must have either lost hourly pay, been laid off or terminated from their employment or had work hours reduced as a result of COVID-19.
“It’s exciting, because it puts the onus [to apply] on the landlords, not the tenants, so they don’t have to negotiate or take that on themselves,” said Spieker, director of community health and analysis at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, who has led a campaign calling for an eviction moratorium.
Spieker recognizes that many people were already struggling to pay for rent, food, utilities, healthcare and other bills before the COVID-19 outbreak. They shouldn’t have to choose between providing essentials for their families and keeping a roof over their heads.
Spieker outlined the need for a moratorium on evictions in the Equality State in a letter to Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines. It was co-signed by 20 nonprofit organizations.
Relying on social services organizations to keep people safely in their homes, Spieker noted, “would drain their limited resources very quickly.” She reasons there must be a better way and thinks that the Legislative Management Council’s bill might provide the best solutions.
“I do wonder what happens if a landlord decides that they don’t want to apply for the funding for whatever reason — that it might be easier to just go through with an eviction or maybe they don’t want to take federal funds,” Spieker said. “I’m not sure what protections there are for individuals who have a landlord that doesn’t want to go through that process.”
I can envision some “anti-fed” landlords deciding not to apply for the program. They might also just want to remove a tenant they view as troublesome and take this convenient opportunity to do so.
How much federal funding will be available for the WCDA-administered program is also up in the air. The council’s draft bill pegged the figure at $25 million, but it was amended to only $10 million at the suggestion of Rep. Mark Greear (R-Worland).
I don’t get easily surprised anymore by what Wyoming lawmakers do, but the speed at which the council narrowly whacked $15 million out of the bill shocked me. Hardly any time was given to debate the pros and cons of the move.
Greear said if not many landlords apply, any money the state allocates for the new program would revert to the federal government. But Spieker said with the 200% of the federal poverty level requirement, many tenants would be eligible and the demand for federal reimbursements to landlords would be high.
“It definitely seems like at $10 million, that money could go pretty quickly,” she said.
I still think an eviction moratorium is necessary. Gordon expressed reluctance to take that direct action, but his administration developed the proposed WCDA program modeled after an existing program in New York, it has one big advantage: It would give tenants up to three full months of rent payment relief that they wouldn’t have to pay back to landlords. The program could also be extended for as long as the governor thinks it’s necessary.
Obviously no one wants to see people who have been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak subjected to further stress, and I’m heartened that Gordon’s administration, the Legislature and courts not only have the issue on their radar, but they’ve made it a top priority.
The Legislature will have a full plate during the forthcoming special session. Cramming a host of appropriations into two bills during a single day is rife for potential problems. For the mental and fiscal health of many Wyoming landlords and their low-income renters, the bill must be as finely tuned as possible.
Kerry Drake has covered Wyoming for more than four decades as a journalist, previously as a reporter and editor for the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle and Casper Star-Tribune. He lives in Cheyenne and can be reached at kerry.drake33@yahoo.com.
