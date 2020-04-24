I, Glenn Moniz of Senate District 10, announce my retirement from the Wyoming Legislature at the end my current term.
After 12 years in the legislature, 8 in the House and 4 in the Senate, it’s time to make room for other people with new, creative ideas to step up and represent their community. The legislature works when a group of dedicated individuals work together to meet the needs of their community and the State of Wyoming. Wyoming enters a critical time with the looming fiscal issues, and it will require that we all come together to solve the issues of the future.
It’s been one of the greatest honors of my life for me to represent our county while working on behalf of people across the state. Throughout my career in public service, I have been committed to be a voice for the citizens in Albany County. Whether it was advocating on behalf of small business owners or working tirelessly to protect education, I have dedicated my past 12 years to representing the people of my district and our state.
It is critical that Albany County has experienced representation as we move forward in these trying times. Working with colleagues in the legislature, continuing leadership and respect is vital to the success of critical legislation affecting our people, our county and our university. I have acquired respect and leadership. I have worked in collaboration as a member of the majority party. I have successfully passed legislation to protect private property rights in Albany County, worked with Wyoming Game & Fish to improve the sportsman’s hunting experience, was appointed to a subcommittee to take testimony and propose legislation for authorized expenditures from the municipal solid waste landfill account, and am continuing efforts to protect land owners from large game damage to agriculture. Continued funding for the University of Wyoming and Wyoming Athletics, continued funding for agriculture and animal science research and outreach, have continued to support funding for Laramie and Albany County. I was selected Legislator of The Year by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.
With 26+ years in the fire service, 14 years running a successful business, and 12 years in the legislature I brought common sense, experience and leadership. My public service career gave me a deep appreciation for the problems inherent in providing service to the State of Wyoming.
My life as a business owner provided me with a perspective on the problems an entrepreneur faces dealing with government regulations and all the issues for providing a living wage, health care benefits and a decent work environment for my own employees.
I knew firsthand what it took to meet payroll and what it takes to deliver public safety services with inadequate resources. I believe that it is important for our state to be run by Wyoming people with the unique values inherent to the conservative residents of our state!
I want to thank my wife Sharry and our family for the sacrifices they have made to allow me to take the time necessary to represent the families in Albany County and our state. Without their support it would not have been possible.
Glenn Moniz is a Republican member of the Wyoming State Senate representing District 10 first elected to the chamber in 2016 and a former Republican member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, representing District 46 from 2009 to 2017.
