The very unpopular Landscape Vegetation Analysis Project (LaVA) on the Medicine Bow National Forest is in its fourth year of planning. The latest document, the Modified Final Environmental Impact Statement (MFEIS) was produced when objectors all but stopped the plan last June 13, 2019. It is 458 pages and it adds no substantive change to the original Final Environmental Impact Statement produced in April of 2019. Public comments, required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) were 79% against LaVA. Here are a few facts about MFEIS.
- There are 600 miles of temporary roads planned. There will only be 75 miles of the roads open at one time (the only substantive change with the MFEIS). The estimated cost is $6,000 per mile and the total cost for 600 miles will be $3,600,000. This is the only cost estimate for the 15-year project. Medicine Bow has never given a cost estimate.
- The MFEIS calls for 95,000 acres of clear-cutting. That is 148 square miles of clear-cut forest.
Currently the timber harvest on the Med Bow is 40,000 cubic feet of logs (ccf) annually. In the first 6.5 years of the LaVA this will go to 325,000 ccf annually or an 800% increase. In the finally 8.5 years it will increase 476% over the current harvest. We are looking at live tree harvests. Is the LaVA about building a healthy ecosystem or subsidizing the forest industry? We go back to Sonny Perdue’s speech at Boise State University in June 2017. He is the Secretary of Agriculture and heads the Forest Service. Perdue said, “Regarding the U.S. Forest Service and our public lands, I think it’s time we started looking at forests as crops, as agriculture ….”
At the June 13, 2019 Objection meeting before the Region Two Reviewing Officer, the Abstract of a research report from Colorado State University and the University of Idaho was read. Colorado State University is ranked in the top forestry schools in the U.S. The two universities carried out a study to see if climate change was causing an effect on natural regeneration of forests after wildfires. At the meeting copies of the 40-page report were given to Russell Bacon (Med Bow Supervisor), Jacqueline Buchanan (Review Office) and Brian Ferebee (Regional Forester for Region 2 in Golden, Colorado). Summarizing the report: It was carried out in the Rocky Mountain States National Forests including Wyoming by eight researchers over several years and its conclusion was that since 2,000 there was no regeneration at all after some wild fires and only minimal regeneration if there was regeneration. The cause is lack of moisture due to climate change. Prescribed burns are in the LaVA plans. The research report was published in Ecology Letters. This is the address for the article.
“Evidence for declining forest resilience to wildfires under climate change.”
CS Stevens-Rumann, and others, Ecology Letters, February 2018.
In the Modified FEIS this article has been added to the long list of References but nowhere in the content of the MFEIS is it cited nor does it affect the actions planned in LaVA. Its conclusion goes against the core of the LaVA.
LaVA is an Adaptable Management Plan. That means that if the MFEIS is signed and goes into place, the NEPA will no longer be applied to the projects of LaVA over the duration of the plan, 15 years. We don’t know where one mile of road will be, or where one clear-cut will be. In LaVA, perhaps a 6,000-acre clear-cut or a temporary road across six streams will not again be subject to NEPA rules. We the people will have lost control of our forest. But it is still our forest, our glorious inheritance and a natural forest.
Duane Keown is a University of Wyoming Professor Emeritus in Science Education.
