As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, more attention than normal has fallen on nurses as they continue to provide essential care to patients amid uncertainty and anxiety.
At Ivinson Memorial Hospital, emergency room nurse Brooke Weiss said she and the rest of the staff have adopted new ways of operating to treat patients arriving with symptoms of the novel coronavirus, protect other patients and handle a possible surge in cases.
“At first everyone was uneasy and stressed out because there were so many unknowns, but we have a good routine down and everyone’s been using it for a while,” she said. “It’s become our new normal.”
Employees are required to check their temperature when they arrive for work, before they clock in for the day. They wear surgical masks at all times, screen patients before they enter the building and have high-alert procedures for patients with symptoms of COVID-19.
“We had to do it once in a blue moon prior, when we were worried about certain things like tuberculosis, but now it’s an everyday thing for us to wear masks, helmets and gowns,” she said.
Weiss, who grew up in Parker, Colorado, graduated from the University of Wyoming with a nursing degree in 2015 and spent a year working at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center. She then spent several years at Children’s Hospital Colorado before returning to Laramie to work in the emergency room at IMH about a year ago.
She said every day in the ER is different, and she never knows what the day will bring.
“I learn something new every single day, and I really enjoy that part,” she said.
Weiss’s introduction to the medical world came while she was growing up as she watched her grandmother fight multiple myeloma, a type of bone cancer.
“Throughout all of her treatments, she always mentioned how nurses were so impactful, and that got my attention,” she said. “I went for it and fell in love.”
Weiss was honored last summer with the Daisy Award, which recognizes a nurse once each quarter for excellent clinical skill and compassionate care. Nurses are nominated for the award by patients, visitors, volunteers or colleagues.
Weiss said she and the rest of the staff at IMH have felt extra-appreciated by the Laramie community during the last few weeks. Members of the public have donated personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, while businesses have delivered lunch or treats on almost a daily basis.
“I’m sure they’re struggling right now, but they took the time to donate,” she said.
