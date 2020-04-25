With Ivinson Memorial Hospital taking every precaution to preserve personal protective equipment, IMH spokeswoman Sagan Wheeler told the Boomerang that hospital leaders are optimistic they have enough materials to handle any potential surges of COVID-19 in Albany County.
“For us, we are constantly operating as if it could be at any moment, and I think regardless of when it is, Ivinson is prepared for that,” she said. “Our materials procurement team has been working diligently for many weeks now, as soon as we knew this was going to be a potential issue for hospitals across the country. We have really been working with our suppliers. So, we’ve continued to receive personal protective equipment.”
The hospital continues to welcome donations of cloth masks from the community, and Wheeler said the hospital has already received “at least a few hundred, but maybe more.”
Those masks can be used for staff who are not in contact with patients or perform duties that do not require PPE.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s plan for keeping abreast of the developing COVID-19 situation in Albany County includes daily meetings with diverse community stakeholders.
The hospital is collaborating through daily meetings with community stakeholders, including public health officials, city officials and Albany County School District No. 1.
“I would say the response has been very coordinated,” Wheeler said. “Everyone is really sharing information and sharing resources in the best way that they can.”
Having up-to-date information has been an important facet of IMH’s strategy against COVID-19, of which there are now six confirmed cases in Albany County. Wheeler said the rapidly changing situation is one of the biggest challenges facing the hospital and has made accurate and timely information absolutely crucial.
“For all hospitals and all healthcare providers and facilities, things are evolving from day to day,” Wheeler said. “We are just doing our best to respond. Our staff has been wonderful in adjusting when new information comes out, either from the CDC about recommendations or from the Wyoming Department of Health.”
Ivinson was also proactive in implementing an incident command team, which Wheeler said has been meeting daily for several weeks now to establish the hospital’s plan for dealing with COVID-19.
Those policies include implementing a COVID-19 hotline for people to call and discuss their symptoms.
“Right now we are encouraging folks who believe they might have symptoms to call our COVID-19 nurse triage line, and from there, the nurses that are staffing that line are able to discuss symptoms and determine the best treatment for those symptoms, and discuss the next steps for care,” Wheeler said.
People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — such as a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough and shortness of breath — should call the triage line.
While testing has been limited in recent weeks, more people who call the triage line will be encouraged to be tested now that the state’s testing capacity has increased to allow for testing of anyone that’s symptomatic.
Wheeler said the hospital has also limited the number of entrances for staff and the public. Employee entrances have been limited to two entrances that are separate from public entrances. Wheeler said entrances from the main hospital have been reduced to one for visitors and patients, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The emergency entrance is still open 24/7.
Wheeler said that all staff are being screened at the two staff entrances.
“We are screening every staff member upon arrival. There is a temperature and symptom screening station at both staff entrances,” Wheeler said.
If any staff are exhibiting symptoms at the checkpoint, Wheeler said the policy is that the staff member exits the building and calls to notify their supervisor. After that, an employee health nurse checks in with the staff member to determine the next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.