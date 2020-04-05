As we closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, Ivinson has been working diligently to safeguard our patients, staff and community. Our COVID-19 Preparedness Team meets daily to evaluate the current situation and develop processes at Ivinson that ensure our readiness for the challenges that lie ahead.
We know that these unprecedented times have brought change and disruption worldwide. In the face of uncertainty, we are reminded of the Wyoming spirit, neighbors helping neighbors and unwavering support for one another. In recent weeks, we have had countless local businesses and individuals show support for our healthcare team. There are no words to express our thanks for your outpouring of generosity. It is that sense of community that will get us through this together, in this time we spend apart.
Albany County does have confirmed cases of COVD-19 and inevitably, that number will continue to grow. Ivinson has been ordering tests for patients for several weeks. We are following Wyoming Department of Health testing priorities, which require an individual to meet set guidelines. Current efforts are focused on those deemed of the highest risk. We continue to request test kits and resources to meet the current demand of our community.
Ivinson is here to care for our patients and community. Individuals that are experiencing symptoms or have questions related to coronavirus should call the Ivinson COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at (307) 755-4750 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Our team will guide patients to the most appropriate level of care for their needs.
COVID-19 developments are changing rapidly and we encourage everyone to refer to the Wyoming Department of Health website for the most up-to-date testing information. We will continue to update our website with the latest information and our response to COVID-19.
Hospital operations are evolving day-to-day as we ready our staff and facilities for the influx of COVID-19 cases. We have taken several steps to limit risk factors, including visitor restrictions, limited facility entrances, reduced elective services and temperature screening for all those entering the building, including employees.
We ask that everyone adhere to the recommended health guidelines issued by our state officials. Physical distancing can be difficult, but it is necessary to better protect ourselves, our family and our neighbors, which will prevent strain to our healthcare system.
Ivinson is working to manage our resources and staff to best care for our community. We ask that you to do your part by staying home and staying healthy. We are all in this together, and together we will get through these challenging times.
Doug Faus is the CEO of Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
