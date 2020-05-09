Laramie Main Street and our partners at the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and the Albany County Tourism Board continue to monitor the impact of the coronavirus on the local economy. As we transition into a “reopening” phase, we remain dedicated to offering our services and support to the businesses located in Albany County. We present the following guidance as encouragement to assist entrepreneurs in engaging with their customers during the transition:
Help keep members of the community safe by asking your staff to wear masks and following the CDC guidelines for disinfecting your workplace. https://www.cdc.gov
To build consumer confidence, communicate your plan to keep yourself, your employees and customers safe on your website, e-news, through your social media feeds, and in traditional marketing mediums.
If a member of your team isn’t feeling well, tell them to stay home. Follow the Wyoming Department of Health guidance for screening employees for potential illness. https://health.wyo.gov
If your hours are impacted by being short staffed, be sure to communicate this with your customers.
Continue to offer curbside pick up and delivery and accept electronic payment over the phone or online as a convenience to your customers.
Add your paper gift cards and/or menu to the Laramie Marketplace website at www.laramiemarketplace.com p
Post your specials on the Laramie Take Out and Business Support group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/144277340239754/
Continue to offer or make improvements to your e-commerce or virtual services.
Need assistance setting these up? Check out the Wyoming Women’s Business Center webinar series: https://www.wyomingwomen.org/upcoming-events
Invest time in improving your online presence.
Create a digital ad with a local media provider (Laramie Boomerang or your favorite local radio station)
Update your Google listings (https://laramie.org/update-your-google-business-listing-during-covid-19/)
Use your website and social media feeds to tell your unique story, (www.laramie.org/storytelling), promote new services, specials, gift cards, care packages, etc.
If you are a business in need of assistance, please don’t struggle in silence. Reach out to myself at downtownlaramie@gmail.com or 307-760-3355 or the staff at the Laramie Chamber at 307-745-7339.
Trey Sherwood celebrated 10 years as the Director for Laramie Main Street, a 501c3 not for profit dedicated to revitalizing Downtown Laramie in March 2020.
