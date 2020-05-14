Laramie High School’s Class of 2020 will have a graduation ceremony on June 27, or one day later if it rains.
That was decided on Wednesday night during the monthly meeting of the Albany County School District No. 1’s school board. All three of the district’s graduation ceremony dates were up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools across the state.
This week, restrictions relaxed to allow gatherings of up to 25 people and various businesses began to reopen to the public after nearly two months. But the graduation dates had to be locked in, so began an in-depth, sometimes tense, discussion about the Laramie High graduation.
The board did not come to a unanimous decision, with trustees Nate Martin and Tammy Johnson arguing against having two events: the capping ceremony and the main graduation ceremony.
The intent is for the students to host a capping ceremony on May 29, where seniors will have someone special from their lives place their mortarboard on their head.
Following that, there are plans for the seniors to participate in a small parade, where the students would drive from War Memorial Stadium as the starting point and then drive around the student parking lot to wave and cheer with family members and teachers.
On June 27, seniors and their families will attend a ticketed event at the Laramie High football stadium, which will cut down on the amount of people allowed inside the venue. Proper social distancing guidelines will likely be in place for the ceremony.
Johnson argued that there was no need to have two ceremonies and that the best idea would be to have the graduation ceremony at the end of the month, rather than waiting until June.
“I just don’t understand why we have to have two ceremonies,” she said. “I don’t know where (the capping ceremony) came from. It wasn’t there when I worked at the high school. It wasn’t there when my first daughter graduated. We’re stuck with it as tradition, when it’s not really. One event is great, we’ll do as much as we can, support the kids and then cut them loose and let them fly from the nest.”
During the Wednesday night meeting, Johnson also resigned from the school board, effective June 1, due to a move to Cheyenne. Wednesday was her final board meeting as a member.
Martin agreed with Johnson, stating it wasn’t a good idea to hold two events for a graduation during a pandemic. He questioned whether or not planning a summer event would be worth it, in case there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Trustee Karen Bienz explained that the capping ceremony will be a short event where students will be in their cars until they’re capped by a former teacher. She noted that the students on the graduation committee still wanted to have a formal ceremony while continuing the capping tradition.
Johnson argued that there was no need to hold a summer event, instead hosting the graduation ceremony on May 29. She expressed concern that many students and families wouldn’t attend an event in June or July.
ACSD No. 1 superintendent Jubal Yennie countered that restrictions likely wouldn’t allow for such a large gathering in late May, but conceded that he couldn’t predict there wouldn’t be another spike by the time of the proposed June or July dates.
The board continued discussions and ultimately settled on the late June date. After voting “no” on the date, Tammy Johnson noted to trustee Janice Marshall that the board never officially endorsed the capping ceremony and wanted that to go on record.
The board also voted on the graduation dates for both Whiting and Rock River High Schools, which will be held within one day of each other later this month.
Whiting’s will be held at 7 p.m. on May 27 in the east parking lot of War Memorial Stadium. The ceremony will last around an hour.
Much of the Whiting ceremony will be pre-recorded and projected on screens that families in their cars could see. For audio, the attendees will tune into a radio station that the school is broadcasting on.
The school will use a flatbed trailer as a stage, where graduates would walk across for families to take pictures. Graduates and their families would only be allowed to leave their cars when the student’s name is called to cross the stage.
Rock River’s graduation will be held at the same time on May 28.
“Students will drive up, offer their traditional Rock River thank-yous and receive their diploma,” RRHS principal Jeremy Qualls explained in a letter to Yennie that was discussed during the May 6 work session. “Once they have left, the next family will drive up and repeat the process. This will be done in alphabetical order by last name.”
A mobile sound system and stage will be set up, with the intent to broadcast the Rock River graduation online and through an FM transmitter. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside and graduates and their families would enter and exit via the west entrance of the auditorium.
All of the board members unanimously agreed to confirm the latter two graduations.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
