It takes remembered faith to look at human catastrophes and still find the presence of God. And, that is what we must do in the coming weeks. We have been asked to practice “social distance” and there is a powerful way to do that—called “spiritual presence.” No matter how far apart we are—practicing “protective distance,” we are already as close to others, spiritually, as we have been all along. Religion isn’t just about ritual; it is about relationship—a relationship that begins and ends in God.
This Easter, we can remember the One Who is with us…all along. One of my favorite memories comes from a victim of the Holocaust:
I believe in the sun when it is not shining.
I believe in love even when I am alone.
I believe in God, even when He is silent. Written on a ghetto wall in Warsaw.
It is our spiritual relationship that can sustain us, even when we are alone. We don’t just struggle in the darkness, but we have the light of others who have endured. For Christians, this is Holy Week — a time to remember that Some One endured the cross. For Jews, this is the Passover—a time to remember that the “angel of death” passed over the house of those who served the One. And, soon begins a holy time for Muslims, Ramadan, a time to grow stronger in the strength of the One.
When we’re feeling alone, it’s harder to have hope. It’s harder to believe in a God Who saves us. But, even in our “protective distance” we can remember. The sacred texts teach us of transcendence—that the God beyond Time is a Mystery in time, our time. We just have to remember that we are related to God all along.
And, as the great religions teach us, we are related to each other. We can remember our common humanity, born in our DNA. And, we can remember moments of spiritual community — like the Christmas Eve when German and American soldiers walked across enemy lines, forgetting the barbed wire, just so they both could sing the song of their relatedness “Silent Night.”
Perhaps when we’re feeling alone, we can look at the constant patterns of life that surround us. Whether we listen to the Redwing Blackbirds, or feel the fuzzy buds on the aspen, or see the miracle by which God turns night into day, we can know a Reality beyond our separations. Ranchers, astronomers, biologists, and toddlers can teach us of the wonder that’s there all along. The miracle of Life out of death isn’t just in sacred texts. It is at our finger-tips. As my botanist colleague taught “A seed never makes a mistake.” The One Who makes the miracles of Life…is there all along.
