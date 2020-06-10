“‘Give,’ said the little stream, ‘Give, oh! Give, give, oh! Give.’ ‘Give,’ said the little stream, as it hurried down the hill; ‘I’m small, I know, but wherever I go the fields grow greener still.‘” – Fanny J. Crosby
One of the very first songs that I learned to sing as a young boy is entitled, “Give Said the Little Stream.” This song provides a meek, yet profound message about serving our neighbors through simple and heartfelt acts of kindness. Even though it has been over half a century since I first learned “Give Said the Little Stream,” I continue to regularly and joyfully play it on the piano.
You do not have to be as massive as the mighty Mississippi to provide valued and meaningful service to others. For example, a few years ago, I was flying out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. I was waiting to board my plane.
The concourse was large and you had to walk down a long stairway to get to the boarding gates. While I was checking my cell phone for email messages, I looked up and noticed a very old gentleman approaching the top of the stairway. He had a cane in his right hand and struggled to walk while holding onto his carryon bag with his left hand.
He transferred the cane to his left hand and began to unsteadily reach for the handrail with his right hand. The old guy was clearly about to attempt to go down the stairway. There was no doubt in my mind that if he continued, unassisted, he would take a hard tumble down the stairs. He was too far away for me to get to him in time (I hate to admit it but I have matured a bit myself). He was also beyond my shouting distance. All that I could do was offer a quick prayer that someone would help him.
Immediately thereafter, I saw a young woman, who I estimate was in her mid-twenties, walk over to the old man and gently tap him on his left shoulder. She quickly took his cane and carry on with her left hand and then slid her right arm under and around his left arm. She then slowly and tenderly walked with him down the stairs and continued to assist him to his boarding gate. My heart filled with gratitude for her simple, yet profound act of service rendered in behalf of an elderly stranger. I suspect that God’s angels, who were watching from Heaven above, gave the young woman a standing ovation.
I have witnessed many small, simple and wonderful acts of kindness throughout my lifetime. For example, I think it was in the spring of 1974 when I observed a simple act of kindness and compassion which occurred in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I was participating in a high school golf tournament and I was extremely hungry after concluding my first round of competition.
I noticed that there was a small restaurant located within the golf course’s clubhouse. I entered the restaurant and saw a young woman, standing behind a counter, waiting on two other high school golfers. After she took their order she asked if she could help me. I ordered a hamburger with fries (I know, I should have ordered a clubhouse sandwich).
After I completed my order I turned around to sit down and saw another 6 golfers standing in line behind me. One of the golfers was Mike McCord who competed on East High School’s golf team. Mike was easy going and he thoroughly enjoyed interacting with people. If I remember correctly, Mike’s uncle is the actor Kent McCord who starred in the television series Adam-12.
I then sat down and waited for my food. After a few minutes I noticed that no one was actually preparing any food. The young woman was the restaurant’s entire staff. She was the waitress, cook and chief bottle washer. I could see in her eyes that she was becoming overwhelmed as more golfers entered the restaurant.
Some of the inattentive and self-absorbed golfers started to complain about the slow service. Mike, on the other hand, jumped over the counter and began taking orders. The young woman, with a smile on her face, then started preparing our food.
For the next half-hour or so, Mike waited on his fellow golf competitors. At one point, he even answered the restaurant’s telephone. When every restaurant customer had been served, Mike hopped back over the counter and sat down to enjoy his meal.
Mike’s attentiveness and self-less service helped the Scottsbluff golf course “grow greener” on that day. Harold S. Kushner wrote, “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.”
Please remember that small and simple acts of kindness are important.
John M. Walker is an attorney and lifelong Wyomingite who lives in Cheyenne. His email is: jwalkwyo7@gmail.com
