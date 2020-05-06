U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso have picked an opportune time to advance the development of rare earth minerals — one that could provide a huge boost to local initiatives.
The two Wyoming senators have written a letter to the Secretary of the Interior supporting the development of the minerals, almost all of which are now mined in China and imported to the United States. The minerals — 17 of them — are valuable because they have chemical properties that give them the ability to discharge and accept electrons. That makes them important in defense technologies and manufacturing.
The timing is critical because President Donald Trump seems determined to pick a fight with China over the coronavirus, trade and anything else that pops up. Given the country’s dependence on that country’s rare earth minerals, it appears that Wyoming’s representatives as well as four other senators who signed the letter should have the ear of the administration.
“It is clear that our dependence on China for vial rare earths threatens our U.S. manufacturing and defense industrial base,” Enzi and Barraso said. They quoted a Defense Industrial Base Report from 2018 that said, “China represents a significant and growing risk to the supply of materials deemed strategic and critical to U.S. national security. … Ensuring a U.S. supply of domestically sourced rare earths will reduce our vulnerability to supply disruptions that poses a grave risk to our military readiness.”
Why should Wyoming care?
Because, like just about every other mineral on the planet, we seem to have rare earths.
A yearslong effort to develop a rare earths mine in the Bear Lodge Mountains in Crook County was suspended in 2016 because of weak market conditions and a lengthy permitting process.
“The potential exists for the occurrence of additional REE deposits across the state,” according to the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
Enzi and Barrasso want the Department of Interior to “support the near-term resumption of a robust domestic production and processing capacity through the procurement, installation and qualification of production equipment for pilot projects that can produce the full range of rare earth elements as well as other critical mineral judged by DOI to be of particular strategic importance.”
It’s also important because Campbell County could be in a position to benefit from it.
In November, the city of Gillette and Campbell County committed to share the costs to create a U.S. Department of Energy, Rare Earth Elements Research Facility in Campbell County. They would work with the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources on the project, which is seeking a Department of Energy grant.
UW committed $750,000 for the project with the understanding the host community would share in half that cost, $375,000. The county and city would each need to pay $187,500 over three years as matching funds for the project. At this point, it is only a commitment.
If the project comes to fruition, the National Energy Technology Laboratory would run a small lab in Campbell County. A possible location would be the Advanced Carbon Products Innovation Center.
The minerals would be extracted from Powder River Basin coal.
Part of the reason the senators are pushing the Interior Department is that the U.S. is woefully behind China in all aspects. They note that the United States has only one operating rare earth mine and no domestic refining capacity. What is mined in California is sent to China for processing.
Being part of that future — and one that would be guaranteed because of its national security implications — could be a game-changer for Wyoming and its mining tradition.
