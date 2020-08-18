Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, defeated Craig Malmstrom in the Republican primary for Senate District 10.
With a vote total of 2,522, Furphy won 59% of the vote while Malmstrom won 35%.
Furphy will go on to compete against Democrat Jackie Grimes, a school psychologist at Albany County School District No. 1, in the general election to become one of Albany County’s two state senators.
Grimes was uncontested in the Democratic primary, earning 1,554 votes. Only nine write-in votes were recorded in that primary.
The pair are competing for the seat vacated by Glenn Moniz, who opted not to run for re-election this year.
Furphy praised his Malmstrom’s campaign after the results came in Tuesday.
“I give a lot of credit to my competition,” he said. “We had a clean campaign and stuck to the issues.”
The day Furphy announced he’d run for Wyoming Senate in May, Grimes posted praise for him on Facebook.
“Dan is a good man and if I were going to run against anyone, I am happy that it is someone with whom I respect a lot and who has a lot of integrity,” Grimes said at the time. “Even though he was not my elected representative, when I emailed Representative Furphy, he responded to each of my emails.”
As with the campaign against Malmstrom, Furphy said he expects the race against Grimes to be a respectful one.
“I think it absolutely will be. I respect her too. I respect all teachers and people working for the school district. I think we’ll have a clean campaign and we’ll stick to the issues. I look forward to the debates and I always come away with these debates with some new thoughts and ideas.”
