Like House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, Rep. Dan Furphy was considering retiring from the Legislature earlier this year.
COVID-19 changed that.
Instead of retiring, the Laramie Republican instead is looking to jump to the Senate.
In April, Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, announced he’ll retire this year from Senate District 10. Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial, is also planning to retire.
If Furphy retired, Albany County would have no incumbent Republican legislators running for re-election this fall.
Furphy said that was a concern for the Albany County Republican Party, and he agreed to the Senate bid after receiving support from constituents.
Furphy’s only current competition for District 10 is Democrat Jackie Grimes, who announced her campaign in October and previously ran a competitive race against Haley in 2018.
During his two terms in the Legislature, Furphy has positioned himself as a supporter of sustaining Wyoming’s current funding for education.
That’s also a major focus for Grimes, a school psychologist for Albany County School District No. 1.
“There have been so many significant cuts to education that it’s not keeping up with the cost of educating the students,” Grimes said when she announced her campaign.
If Furphy and Grimes both clear their respective primaries, the Republican said he’ll look to distinguish himself from Grimes by selling voters on his financial acumen.
With Wyoming’s mining industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Furphy said it’s more important than ever to maximize returns the state is getting on its $20 billion of investments.
Furphy spent more than 40 years as a banker before later serving as the CEO for the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
“Our state revenues were still in a pretty good position until now,” he told the Boomerang on Tuesday. “It is important that we have experienced people in our state legislature because this is going to be a very difficult session.”
During the time that he’s been in the Legislature, Furphy said the state has made significant improvements in hiring key investment professionals to maximize the state’s returns.
“I think that’s going to continue to be the key,” he said.
In the last month, Furphy’s been keeping close tabs on the Management Council’s preparations for the Legislature’s first special session in 15 years.
During the planned special session, the Legislature will vie over how to allocate the billions of dollars coming to the state under the federal CARES Act.
“We want to make sure that they’re spent appropriately and we’re trying to keep jobs in our communities,” he said. “We’ve got to sit back, think about it and make good logical decisions.”
Furphy serves on the Legislature’s Mineral, Business & Economic Development Committee, which Management Council has tasked with working on coronavirus-related business relief programs.
The Minerals committee is set to have its first interim meeting of 2020 on Thursday and Furphy said COVID-19 has changed the committee’s overall focus for its interim work this year.
“The big emphasis is now on helping small businesses in our state,” he said. “Prior to COVID-19, we were trying to support the minerals industry.”
Furphy also serves on the Corporations and Public Subdivisions Committee, as well as the Capital and Investments Committee.
Before running for the Legislature in 2016, Furphy served Laramie City Council and the Ivinson Hospital Board for 8 years. Along with former Senate President Phil Nicholas, Furphy is the co-founder of the Laramie Beautification Committee.
Furphy said he’s proud of the way that Albany County has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday afternoon, the county had just two confirmed active cases and, among Wyoming counties, has one of the lowest rates of confirmed COVID-19 infections per capita.
“I’m very impressed at what our county and citizens have done to be very careful and protective ,and I’m really pleased to see some of the businesses now open, and I’m very pleased that they’re doing it very carefully,” he said.
