Phil Sanders has been in his first nurse practitioner job at Grand Avenue Urgent Care just under one year.
Even though he’s only 10 months into the job, he’s no rookie to the healthcare industry. He spent five years as a medic in the Army, saving men and women on the worst, most terrifying days of their lives.
There were some dark times when he was a medic, but Sanders discovered that he had a love for helping people. Even though he was there during people’s darkest moments, he found he could be a bright spot for them, comforting and tending to patients.
It’s fair to say Sanders has seen some wild things during his time in the medical field. Not every medical professional can stitch someone up while mass chaos is going on behind them, literally or figuratively.
Still, he wasn’t quite expecting a pandemic unlike the modern world has seen to break out in his first year on the job.
“You know, I can get upset about dealing with the pandemic in my first year as a nurse practitioner or I can remember that not many providers get this experience,” Sanders said. “I feel like I’m up to the challenge of it, though.”
As a nurse practitioner, Sanders is formally trained in caring for the sick and can diagnose, treat and manage many common ailments. He can prescribe medication, as well, unlike a registered nurse.
He wanted to go into nursing rather than medical school because nurses get more one-on-one time with the patients, whereas a doctor usually spends a short time diagnosing the patient and prescribing medication.
“As a nurse, I feel like you can get on the patients’ level and you have more of a hands-on impact in their lives,” Sanders explained. “We follow a different philosophy than doctors, where nurse practitioners are taught to see patients as a whole, whereas a doctor is going to focus on the thing that’s wrong with you.”
The last two months have definitely been some of the more interesting times he’s had since getting out of nursing school, but it’s still nowhere near as scary as some of the events he saw in the Army.
Thankfully, Grand Avenue hasn’t seen any confirmed cases of the coronavirus come through, although Sanders noted that he’s seen patients who looked as if they might be infected.
He and urgent care founder John Jacobs began prepping for the virus’ impact back in early February and Sanders feels “comfortable” about the amount of personal protective equipment that the facility has in stock.
“I’d been reading about the doctors in Italy and how much trouble they were having,” Sanders said. “I knew how serious the virus would be once it hit the U.S. and Laramie, so the team started preparing.”
They created an isolation room, where patients exhibiting coronavirus symptoms would be sent. They began to stock up on N95 masks, face shields, gowns and other equipment. The team now wears a mask all the time. They’ve started using a special sanitizer in the rooms, sometimes waiting up to 30 minutes before allowing another patient to use one.
There has also been a major shift to telehealth, where patients can check in over their phone or computer’s webcam and speak with a provider remotely. Many Wyoming healthcare providers have pivoted to telehealth over the last couple months, as it allows them to speak with patients, but lowers the risk of viral transmission.
Although the urgent care clinic hasn’t seen any positive coronavirus cases come through yet, Sanders believes it’s only a matter of time before it happens. He hopes there won’t be a spike in cases in Laramie, but he knows the clinic is prepared for that if it occurs.
“I definitely know it’s here in the community,” he said. “At first, we couldn’t test too many people because they had to have pretty significant symptoms, but those have loosened up now. I think we’ll end up seeing it at some point, though.”
The urgent care currently has both types of test kits available: the nasal swabs which will confirm if you are currently sick with the virus and the antibody tests, which determine whether or not a person has built up the antibodies against the virus, meaning they were previously infected with it. It should be noted that the antibody tests don’t prove immunity to the virus or determine whether or not someone can be infected with the virus again.
Sanders isn’t afraid of being infected himself. Instead, he’s more concerned about how the Laramie community could still potentially be affected by the virus. He is also worried about possibly bringing home the virus and transmitting it to one of his family members.
“I’ve got an asthmatic son at home, so that’s my main worry,” he said. “But my wife is also an ER nurse, so we both run the risk of exposure. I always wear proper PPE and ideally, I would quarantine outside of work, but that’s not the case.”
This isn’t the first time Sanders has been declared a hero for his medical work, but he admits that the title doesn’t sit quite right with him.
“I don’t think I’m being a hero, I think I’m just doing my job,” he said. “But I do think I’m going to come out of this a better nurse. I’ve really been impressed at how strong the medical community is here and how we managed to come together to face this challenge.”
