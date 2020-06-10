A Fremont County woman has become the 18th Wyoming resident to die as a result of coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health has announced.
The department, in a news release Tuesday, announced that the woman died after being hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus. The department said the woman suffered from health conditions that put her at risk of complications from COVID-19.
The department also announced that an elderly woman who contracted coronavirus in a Washakie County nursing home has died in Montana. However, the woman’s death will not be added to the list of Wyoming fatalities related to coronavirus because she was not a Wyoming resident.
In a similar manner, two people who died in Colorado in April were included on Wyoming’s list of fatalities because they were Wyoming residents.
The number of recoveries seen in coronavirus patients since the virus was first detected in Wyoming in March continued to rise Wednesday, growing by 15 to total 804.
The number includes recoveries among 612 of those with confirmed coronavirus cases and 192 among those with probable cases.
Probable cases are those where patients exhibit coronavirus symptoms and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but have not been tested themselves. The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update Wednesday, said the state had seen 212 probable cases since the pandemic began.
The number of confirmed cases see since mid-March, meanwhile, grew by eight on Wednesday to total 768. New cases were reported in Campbell, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties.
The total number of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began was 264 in Fremont County; 122 in Laramie County; 73 in Natrona County; 70 in Teton County; 35 in Uinta County; 34 in Washakie County; 27 in Sweetwater County; 24 in Albany and Campbell; 15 in Sheridan; 14 in Converse and Johnson; 11 in Lincoln; nine in Carbon and Hot Springs; eight in Big Horn; five in Crook; four in Goshen, and two in Park. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston each had one case.
The numbers left the total of active cases in the state at 160, including 140 people with confirmed cases and 20 with probable cases.
Meanwhile, updated public health orders that take effect June 15 will continue to ease restrictions on public gatherings in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday. The updated orders allow indoor gatherings of up to 250 people with restrictions, permit parades to occur (with appropriate social distancing), and allow K-12 schools, community colleges, the University, and other educational institutions to reopen facilities and resume in-person instruction for all students.
The new orders are in effect through June 30 and allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions, and permit indoor events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes are exempted from the new orders and allowed to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.
“Wyoming has made outstanding progress to date,” Gordon said in a press release. “Folks need to remember that it is important to remain vigilant, but because we have been so successful, I am confident we can continue lifting the very few remaining public health restrictions.”
Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to reflect the improvement in the statewide metrics used to ease restrictions. The number of new cases has changed from “concerning” to “stabilizing” and the percent of all tests that are positive is now rated as “improving”.
Updates to Public Health Order No. 1 allow childcare facilities to resume normal operations without restrictions on class sizes, and expands the permitted size of group fitness classes to 50 participants. Public Health Order No. 3 no longer requires personal care services to operate by appointment only.
K-12 schools, colleges, the University, and trade schools may resume in-person instruction for all students in groups of up to 50 persons with spacing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.