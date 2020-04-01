As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues to rise, many find themselves adjusting to a new way of life.
That includes the Laramie Animal Welfare Society, LAWS, which has closed its office to the public, but is still making appointments for one-on-one meet-and-greets between the kittens in their care and prospective adopters.
Sydney Edwards, office manager and volunteer coordinator for LAWS, said the group even had to cancel a donation drive — and worried about how the unprecedented situation would impact their ability to function.
“Everything hit and we thought, ‘Well, are people going to be willing to help out animals when people really need to prioritize themselves?’” she said.
But the worry was misplaced.
“We have seen a big upswing in compassion,” Edwards said “We have more interest in fostering. There’s a lot of people asking, ‘Can we bring donations?’ or ‘What are you in need of?’”
LAWS is a nonprofit organization and relies heavily on volunteers, both in its kennel and for its fostering program. Most of the nonprofit’s kittens are cared for in foster homes. Fortunately, several people have come to LAWS looking for a quarantine companion, Edwards said.
“No matter what is going on globally, if you have the space or the resources or the finances to bring an animal into your care, it’s much simpler than people think it is to foster an animal,” she said. “And it saves so many lives, just because shelter space is so tight all the time.”
The Laramie Animal Shelter has also closed its doors to foot traffic, and is asking people who find a lost animal to place a call, rather than bringing in the animal personally.
With official recommendations to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, many in Laramie are making the effort to isolate themselves, avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home. Those able to work from home are doing just that, while others — such as restaurant servers and gig workers — find themselves unable to work at all.
It could be a difficult time for many families to care for cats or dogs, given the needs of human family members. That could lead, hypothetically, to an influx of surrendered animals, which would then need shelter care.
Rene Sollars of the Laramie Animal Shelter said she hasn’t seen any increase in surrenders, but the shelter is changing the way it handles them.
“We’re evaluating those on a case by case basis,” she said. “If it’s an urgent situation where that animal has become aggressive in the home or and those people do really need to surrender it for the safety of their family, we’ll still take that animal into the facility.”
With other surrenders — such as those brought on by financial struggles — shelter staff are attempting to connect families with other resources.
On the flip side, there’s been an uptick in adoptions lately, although Sollars could not say for certain if that uptick was caused by the pandemic. Being home from work gives a family or household time to adjust to a new pet and to spend time house-training. It’s why many adoptions take place in the summer.
Adopters might be thinking about that now, as many look to working from home throughout the coming weeks.
“I don’t think it drove their adoption, but it’s certainly going to help them transition into being pet parents,” Sollars said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.