The Albany County Republican Party’s former chairman, Michael Pearce, was disbarred by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday after a state panel governing attorneys found that Pearce had engaged in “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation that seriously adversely reflects on” his fitness to practice law.
Pearce was previously suspended from practicing law in 2019 after failing to meet court deadlines and failing to comply with court rules and orders in two separate cases.
Pearce was charged with assault and battery after reportedly inciting a fight while drunk at the Wyoming Republican Party Convention last month in Gillette. The fight left Pearce with a broken ankle — which resulted in the surgery — a dislocated shoulder, and bruising on his neck and face.
Shortly after, Pearce resigned as chairman of the local party. Under the party’s bylaws, vice chair John Holtz took the helm in early July.
However, Holtz recently took a leave of absence and the Albany County Republican Central Committee hosted a meeting Tuesday and elected Tammy Hooper as the party’s interim chair.
After suspending Pearce from practicing law last year, counsel for the Wyoming State Bar received another complaint against the man in October.
Pearce had been representing a Laramie couple in litigation with Big Sky Insulation, and his clients in that case later filed a malpractice lawsuit against Pearce in October after he failed to comply with numerous court responsibilities, leading to his clients being sanctioned.
Pearce also forged the couple’s signatures on a settlement agreement, which they didn’t become aware of until being served with a summons regarding a complaint to enforce the settlement agreement.
The couple’s malpractice attorney later found “several documents showing that (Pearce) had ‘practiced’ signing the Gordons’ names to match their actual signature,” according to the supreme court’s report.
Pearce admitted the charges and agreed to pay the couple $75,000.
After the Board of Professional Responsibility recommended his disbarment June 2, Pearce did not file an objection.
The Wyoming Supreme Court ordered Pearce to pay $1,500 in administrative fees and to reimburse the Wyoming State Bar for the costs of a hearing.
The state panel acknowledged Pearce’s “personal or emotional problems” as a mitigating factor for his conduct.
In a letter to the editor of the Laramie Boomerang published in October, Pearce noted that his struggles with depression had taken a toll on his personal and professional life. In that letter, he urged the community to be responsive to mental health issues and for those suffering from them to seek help.
“As someone who has suffered in this way, I know first-hand how difficult it can be,” he wrote in the letter. “Not only can the consequences be widespread and harsh, but one often does not realize they suffer from a mental illness until it is too late. The spiraling of these diseases go unnoticed for far too long. I have suffered professionally and personally from depression and support efforts to educate others on how to identify it in others and even in themselves. The truth is that upwards of 10% of Americans suffer from depression. That number does not include the millions of people who are affected by it. Mental illness does not just affect the inflicted: all who work with and love these people see and feel their pain, which often causes unnecessary grief and tension.”
After graduating from the University of Wyoming's College of Law, Pearce was admitted to the Wyoming State Bar in 2012 and maintained a private practice. He ran for Albany County Treasurer in 2018.
