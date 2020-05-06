Eric Phillip Haram passed away unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest on April 27th, 2020 in Mancos, Colorado. Eric was born in Durango, CO June 2, 1967 to loving parents Phillip and Michael Sue (Dillon) Haram. He was raised in Laramie, WY and attended Slade Elementary, UW Prep School, Laramie High School and the University of Wyoming.
Eric was extremely athletic and excelled in baseball and track as a youth. He was an outstanding skier and spent many days with friends and family looking for untracked powder or a good mogul line at local Medicine Bow or nearby Colorado ski areas. Eric was also a talented trumpet player and enjoyed playing with his school bands.
Eric loved animals of all kinds and was an outspoken advocate for their fair treatment. He was generous, sometimes to a fault, often giving away his last dollar to someone who “needed it more than I did”. Eric was a lifelong fan of 70’s and 80’s rock and roll and could really cut a rug. Up to his last days, he enjoyed hiking and driving in the Colorado mountains that he loved.
Eric is survived by parents Michael Sue Kern (Mancos), Phil and Barbara Haram (Colorado Springs), sister Sarah Valdez (New York City), brother Chris Haram (Angela), nephews and niece, Jake, Josh and Emily Haram (Salt Lake City) and numerous extended family members and friends. Special thanks from Eric’s immediate family to Aunt Diane, Aunt Roma, and cousins Tanya and Colby for all of their love and support over the years.
Memorial services for Eric will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice. Eric would have liked that.
