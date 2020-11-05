Now that the “dust has settled,” and space now permitting, listed below are the results of other races in either the City of Laramie or Albany (winners in bold)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE HD 13Cathy Connolly (D): 3,004

STATE REPRESENTATIVE HD 47Jerry Paxton ( R): 119

Lela Koneny (LIB): 25

SCHOOL DISTRICT No.1 TRUSTEE A

Jalyn Anderson: 2,777

Mark Bittner: 5,919

Christopher M. Dixon: 1,917

Jennifer Hess: 3,117

Kirsten Holles: 2,063

Jamin Johnson: 4,766

Victoria Kent: 2,964

Rachel Suarez Lebeau: 3,622

Jason Satkunam: 2,766

Emily Siegel Stanton: 4,742

SCHOOL DISTRICT No.1 TRUSTEE AT-LARGE

Denise Deem: 2,370

Steve Gosar: 4,162

Pamela Mason: 1,769

Kim Sorenson: 5,919

CLERK OF THE COURTJennifer P. Hanft (D): 7,679

Stacy Lam ( R): 9,849

SUPERIOR COURT – BOOMGAARDENYes: 12,643 No: 9,849

SUPERIOR COURTT – GRAYYes: 12,299 No: 3,065

CIRCUIT COURT – STIPEYes: 12,549 No: 2,643

FIRE DISTRICT NO.1 DIRECTORLuke Hawkins: 1,068

W. Charles Looney: 444

Shawn Sommerfeld: 783

Brett Wadsworth: 786

Joseph Witt: 562

HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEE-2 YEARGuy Warpness: 12,590

HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEE-4 YEARRex E. Gantenbein: 8,098

Rick Melone: 8,691

Jenna M. Scozzafava: 9,946

LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION URBANLarry C. Munn: 9,870

Carol Price: 10,163

LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION RURALRuth Shepard: 12,946

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AFor: 9,408

Against: 6,680

