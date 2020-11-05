Now that the “dust has settled,” and space now permitting, listed below are the results of other races in either the City of Laramie or Albany (winners in bold)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE HD 13Cathy Connolly (D): 3,004
STATE REPRESENTATIVE HD 47Jerry Paxton ( R): 119
Lela Koneny (LIB): 25
SCHOOL DISTRICT No.1 TRUSTEE A
Jalyn Anderson: 2,777
Mark Bittner: 5,919
Christopher M. Dixon: 1,917
Jennifer Hess: 3,117
Kirsten Holles: 2,063
Jamin Johnson: 4,766
Victoria Kent: 2,964
Rachel Suarez Lebeau: 3,622
Jason Satkunam: 2,766
Emily Siegel Stanton: 4,742
SCHOOL DISTRICT No.1 TRUSTEE AT-LARGE
Denise Deem: 2,370
Steve Gosar: 4,162
Pamela Mason: 1,769
Kim Sorenson: 5,919
CLERK OF THE COURTJennifer P. Hanft (D): 7,679
Stacy Lam ( R): 9,849
SUPERIOR COURT – BOOMGAARDENYes: 12,643 No: 9,849
SUPERIOR COURTT – GRAYYes: 12,299 No: 3,065
CIRCUIT COURT – STIPEYes: 12,549 No: 2,643
FIRE DISTRICT NO.1 DIRECTORLuke Hawkins: 1,068
W. Charles Looney: 444
Shawn Sommerfeld: 783
Brett Wadsworth: 786
Joseph Witt: 562
HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEE-2 YEARGuy Warpness: 12,590
HOSPITAL DISTRICT TRUSTEE-4 YEARRex E. Gantenbein: 8,098
Rick Melone: 8,691
Jenna M. Scozzafava: 9,946
LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION URBANLarry C. Munn: 9,870
Carol Price: 10,163
LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION RURALRuth Shepard: 12,946
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AFor: 9,408
Against: 6,680
