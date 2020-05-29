For Laramie, the cancellation of Jubilee Days means a hard hit to the tourism sector and local businesses.
According to economic study conducted by Laramie Jubilee Days in 2018, the positive impact to accommodations, specifically for lodging, is in the neighborhood of $220,000 dollars when compared to a regular weekend in July.
“Using sales tax data from all economic sectors for that week, the estimated increase in gross sales due to Jubilee Days is slightly less than $1 million dollars, which translates to an approximate 12.6% increase in sales,” Scott Larson, executive director of the Albany County Tourism Board, told the Boomerang.
Aside from the obvious economic challenges presented with the cancellation, Jubilee Days is also a very important and cherished time for members of the community, Larson said.
“It means a lot to the community aside from just the financial perspective,” Larson said. “There’s no doubt that it’s a pretty significant event that happens during one of our biggest months of the year.”
During the University of Wyoming’s academic year, businesses rely on the influx of students to provide an additional bump in revenue.
With many students leaving early amid COVID-19, combined with the cancellation of Jubilee Days, local businesses are finding themselves in a tough spot.
“When the students go home, it’s our summertime events like Jubilee Days and the tourists that provide a stabilizer when the students aren’t here,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Downtown Laramie. “Holistically, it’s as if your market has been chopped in half.”
Roxie Hensley, manager of Roxie’s on Grand, said she was saddened to hear the news of the cancellation for both business and personal reasons.
“We certainly see an increase of business during Jubilee Days and we also see the community coming out and socializing,” she said.
Hensley said that Laramie businesses will also feel the impacts of the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“It’s a loss to the community of Laramie since we get such an overflow from Cheyenne Frontier Days and we’ll be feeling that impact as well,” she said.
Even amid the uncertainties, she’s remaining optimistic in the face of adversity.
“We’ll just have to find other means to help us to continue to sustain our business (and) look at other revenue generating opportunities in the future,” Hensley said. “I think we’re going to see the light at the end of the tunnel here pretty soon.”
Despite the unprecedented cancellations, there are still many ways in which the community can support local business throughout these times of social distancing, Sherwood emphasized.
“We continue to encourage people to shop local, safely, throughout the summer,” she said, telling the Boomerang that this could be done through e-commerce sites, buying gift cards and engaging in curbside and delivery services.
“Wherever people are at in their comfort levels, know that there are virtual opportunities that mean you don’t have to physically be in that business to still support them,” she said.
While the state did not order Jubilee Days’ cancellation, Gov. Mark Gordon announced its cancellation during a Wednesday press conference amid safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Thursday statement, he said that as the pandemic progressed, “sponsorships dried up nationally, live music performances came to a halt, fans wavered, consumer sentiment dipped and volunteers were forced to weigh whether or not they would be able to help.”
The announcement came along with the cancellation of the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, the Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“We join the larger Wyoming rodeo family in this decision, which mirrors similar decisions made by other large rodeo celebrations around the state,” Jubilee Days board chairman Guy Warpness said in a press release. “Our boards are unified in the decision to promote the health and safety of all involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.