Dwight M. Blood, former resident of Laramie, Wyoming, and former professor of economics at the University of Wyoming, passed away on March 23, 2020, after a brief illness, in South Jordan, Utah. Dwight was born September 17, 1932, in Penrose, Wyoming, to Russell M. and Minnie Wasden Blood. He was a graduate of Powell High School in 1949. Dwight married Velna Black, of Laramie, Wyoming, on December 18, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended the University of Wyoming (BA 1953), Montana State University (MS), and the University of Michigan (MA and Ph.D). Dwight taught economics for 45 years at Penn State University, the University of Wyoming, Colorado State University, and Brigham Young University. During his retirement years, he split time between Riverton and St. George, Utah, and during the past two years lived at Sagewood in South Jordan, Utah.
In his retirement years, Dwight became a photography enthusiast, especially focused on the beauty, colors, and variety of flowers. Dwight combined his love of photography with his love for writing, sharing his pictures and musings widely. Dwight was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many capacities throughout his life.
Dwight is preceded in death by his wife Velna (2015), and is survived by his five children Russell Blood (Susan), Ronald Blood (Lani), James Blood (Sharman), Carolyn Nielson (Tom), and Kim Hamon (Cliff); siblings Louise Blood, Judy Petersen, Elizabeth Gage, Ann Tanner, and Steven Blood; and 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current situation with the coronavirus, there will not be a memorial service; instead there will be a private, small, graveside service. When it is possible to gather people together again, there will be an open house when those who wish to can come to honor and remember Dwight. For the full obituary, please go to https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/dwight-m-blood/
