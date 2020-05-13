Drag Queen Bingo lavishes its guests with a night of filthy jokes, stunning performances and — of course — bingo, raising nearly $30,000 in small and medium-sized donations throughout the night.
Or at least, it would, if the annual event had not been postponed six months in the wake of COVID-19.
“We’ve been lucky that we’ve been able to reschedule the event for October, so Drag Queen Bingo is still going to happen — it’s just going to happen a lot later than it normally would,” said Jim Osborn, who performs every year at the bingo. “So that could mean that our reserves we have are stretched fairly thin.”
Those reserves — and the money typically raised at the annual bingo event — are crucial to Wyoming AIDS Assistance, a nonprofit supporting Wyomingites living with HIV or AIDS.
Scott Cheney is the nonprofit’s board president. He said the organization exists to pick up where federal programs leave off.
“We’re kind of unique because there are very few programs that provide direct financial assistance,” Cheney said.
That assistance is often distributed through HIV case managers and goes beyond medical bills. Osborn said Wyoming has two or three HIV specialists. That means pricey gas or even lodging bills for those living in the state’s remotest areas.
“Sometimes we pay for travel reimbursements to go get medical care,” Osborn said. “We have paid for water purification systems for people living in rural areas, who might be on a well. We’ve helped to fill in the gaps around what’s available through other programs because that adds up a whole lot.”
Osborn performs as a member of the Stilettos — the drag troupe behind Drag Queen Bingo — as Martina Gras, or Marti Gras for short. The event draws people from across the state — and even from surrounding states — providing a space to be open and out that many don’t have in their hometowns.
Decked out in extra make-up and an extra outfit, Marti Gras implores bingo players to tip their bartenders and tip their dancers. The kinetic event builds excitement throughout its run, and by the end of the night, Marti Gras and her co-presenters are asking the well-lubricated and well-entertained attendees to flat-out write a check.
Usually a springtime event, Osborn is excited to take up that calling in the fall, when people can more safely pack themselves into a hall at the Rochelle Gateway Center.
“Drag Queen Bingo is certainly all about the interaction,” Osborn said. “So, we’ll come through this on the other side and we’ll pull together just like we’ve done for generations. It’s what we do.”
But in the meantime, funds are hard to come by. The bingo provides the lion’s share of Wyoming AIDS Assistance’s annual fundraising. But the organization also usually receives a substantial grant from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. That grant won’t be coming in this year.
“They’re going to use that money to help provide assistance for Broadway actors and stage actors — to offset things for them while they’re out of work,” Osborn said. “And it’s hard to be mad about that — it’s going to a very important cause. But it does mean down the road, we will have less grant money coming into us.”
Individual giving — at bingo or outside the event — will likely also take a plunge, as the U.S. grapples with a record number of unemployment claims.
“We have a lot of people who are out of work right now,” Osborn said. “A lot of businesses are closed down. We know that’s going to have an impact on our ability to raise funds. We don’t know how profound that’s going to be yet, and we won’t know that until October.”
All of this means Wyoming AIDS Assistance is struggling to provide the support it has for so many years now. And that struggle is only going to grow more intense as society begins reopening, Cheney said.
“I definitely think once people can be out and about and see their case managers again, we are going to be inundated with requests,” he said.
There are about 350 people living with HIV or AIDS in Wyoming, Cheney said. That figure includes men, women and children — and you might know some of them, even if you don’t know about their status.
“A lot of times, they can’t be open and out about their diagnosis for fear of shame and stigma and embarrassment that exists in the typical rural, conservative areas that we live in,” Cheney said. “There are clients clear up in Teton or Campbell who don’t want their employers to know their status because they could be fired, because there’s no protection. They don’t want their landlords to know.”
Knowledge, however, is one of the best ways to combat the spread of HIV. Knowing more about how HIV spreads, and how it doesn’t, is something everyone can and should learn, Osborn said.
“If you’re going in for regular medical care, get tested — ask for an HIV test as you go,” he said. “Knowing your HIV status is an important thing that you can do to protect yourself and others during this time and year round.”
Osborn added that these unprecedented times could lead to a greater awareness of healthcare issues plaguing the country — issues already well understood by those with HIV or AIDS.
“Now that healthcare and access to healthcare is something that we are having a national conversation about, we can see there are a lot of gaps out there and things that really need to be addressed in order for all of us to have access to quality, competent healthcare, and specialized healthcare, especially in rural settings,” Osborn said.
The rescheduled event is slated for October. Its theme is “A Royal Affair” and attendees are encouraged to don their own regalia. Donations can be made at WyoAIDS.org.
