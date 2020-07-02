A good indicator of a socially sustainable community can be found in overall community health, regardless of
what an individual’s bank statement looks like. For Downtown Clinic Executive Director Pete Gosar, this
mindset is a way of life.
The Downtown Clinic opened in 1999 and is focused on providing free healthcare to over 500 Albany County
residents who are uninsured, fall below 175% of the federal poverty line or suffer from homelessness.
“Our mission is to serve people who don’t have access to care and help them to navigate the community
resources,” said Gosar about the need for the Downtown Clinic. “About a quarter of the people live below the
poverty line in Albany County.”
Individuals making less than $12,076, or a family of four making less than $26,200 are living below the federal
poverty line, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary
for Planning and Evaluation website: https://aspe.hhs.gov/poverty-guidelines .
“A majority of the folks that we see are the working poor — some of them have multiple jobs and they still
qualify for our services,” Gosar said.
The Downtown Clinic directly supports the local economy by providing healthcare for employees of
businesses and companies in Albany County.
“They either can’t or won’t give them health insurance — how would they keep employees working for them
without places like ours, Laramie Interfaith or the soup kitchen?” Gosar asked.
What distinguishes the Downtown Clinic from others in Albany County is the fact that it’s pursuing sustainable
business ventures to contribute to the overall mission of the clinic. Gosar told the Boomerang that one way it is
implementing sustainable business practices is through 25 solar panels it received through a grant from Rocky
Mountain Power that offsets 98% of the clinic’s energy usage.
“If we can supply our (own) power, the money we were spending on power can be spent on medicines, shoes
for someone or insulin — those things that really are important and necessary,” Gosar said.
Another component of the Rocky Mountain Power grant enables the clinic to use the Blue Sky battery storage
system, the first battery storage system of its kind in the state of Wyoming.
The Blue Sky battery storage system keeps medical supplies, such as vaccines, stored at the proper
temperature in the event of an emergency power outage.
“We’re the first that used the battery directly connected to our solar panels — if the power goes out, those
fridges are powered by our battery backup and that will last for days without any power of any kind,” Gosar
explained.
Gosar emphasized the importance of this battery storage system, noting that many community members
utilize the vaccines and at times, there are $50,000 to $60,000 worth of vaccines in the fridges.
“It’s this really simple system that I can monitor from an app on my phone,” Gosar said. “It’s really cool.”
The holistic approach to healthcare that the Downtown Clinic prides itself on is also evident in its utilization of
a community produce garden to help combat food insecurity and promote mental wellness.
“We think about the whole person and how we can impact their health in different ways — our healthcare
system in America does not support that kind of thinking,” Gosar said.
Gosar told the Boomerang about the many health benefits that come with a community garden, such as
evidence that sitting in a garden can lower one’s blood pressure. Additionally, the Downtown Clinic offers a
produce distribution program to their clients and offers the opportunity for them to get more involved in the
community garden.
“We think about social determinants of health here, so we think food is medicine, sleep is medicine,
interactions with the community is medicine and we try to touch as many of those pieces as we can,” said
Gosar. “They can till a bed and grow what they need whether it be food or flowers -- they can take whatever
they produce.”
When asked what makes Downtown Clinic unique, Gosar said it’s all about the people involved.
“The reason people are here — they’re here to help their community and I think that’s always a connecting
piece for us,” Gosar said.
Gosar is optimistic about what the future has in store for the Downtown Clinic.
“We can dream up innovative programs and we can put them into action in pretty short order for healthcare
entities and we’ll try to innovate,” he said.
