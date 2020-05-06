After a vote from Laramie City Council on Tuesday, a local governmental fund aimed at providing grants and loans to small businesses can now accept public donations.
In early April, the city of Laramie and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance jointly established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program to help struggling businesses. City council voted to pledge up to $200,000 for the program. LCBA also pledged $200,000 with plans to seek $50,000 in donations.
“The goal is to build a finer mesh around the federal relief programs that have been created,” City Manager Janine Jordan said in April. “We’re hoping that with some local relief, our Laramie small businesses and workers will be less likely to fall through the cracks in that safety net. … The goal is not only to help businesses to stay open, but to have workers stay employed at their previous wages.”
Since that vote, city staff said they’d been approached by individuals who wanted to make donations.
According to city officials, receiving donations through credit cards online is ideal. No credit card fees are being charged and donations are tax-deductible.
Businesses that operate within city limits and have fewer than 100 employees are eligible for the funding.
The fund makes available 50 grants worth $1,000 each. Loans of $2,500 to $20,000 are also available. Those loans have repayment timeframes of 2-4 years, with variable interest rates of 3% or less.
The program is being overseen by a 7-member board, and monthly financials will be reviewed by both the city’s and LCBA’s finance committees.
“We do anticipate that, once this does launch, those monies will go away pretty quickly, so this is a pretty timely option to allow for the public to contribute to that cost so that we can stretch our limited funds even further,” said Sarah Reese, the city’s manager of economic and community initiatives.
Donations to the program can be made at www.cityoflaramie.org/Donations
