Since the majority of the world shut down due to COVID-19 nearly six weeks ago, it has hardly been business as usual for any organizations and agencies. Count the SAFE Project and Family Promise among those that have had to alter the way they operate.
The SAFE Project, among its other services, provides shelter for victims of domestic violence. With social distancing guidelines forcing many organizations to close their doors for the foreseeable future, SAFE’s staff and volunteers have had to work remotely, according to executive director Faryn Babbitt. In-person services are not being provided currently, though exceptions are being made on a case-by-case basis. The center’s 24-hour hotline is also still being operated, Babbitt said.
“We’re making sure that they have all of the services that we would typically provide for them,” she said. “So we talk to them every day on the phone, we make sure that they have groceries, we make sure that they have toilet paper and cleaning supplies and that things are running smoothly at the shelter for them. … It’s been a wild ride the last few weeks.”
While SAFE is doing its best to provide its typical services to clients, the shelter is unable to take in any new people at the moment. That is not due to COVID-19, though; the shelter has been full for quite some time, Babbitt said, meaning that, even if there wasn’t an ongoing pandemic, the organization likely wouldn’t be able to take in new people. Victims who were previously being sheltered by SAFE are able to remain housed, Babbitt said. Due to confidentiality and the safety of clients, Babbitt said she was unable to give numbers on the number of people currently being sheltered.
“It always stinks when your shelter is full. It just does,” Babbitt said. “That’s where things are right now.”
While parts of the world have seen an uptick in domestic violence reports during this period of isolation, Babbitt said that, in Albany County, that has not been the case. According to the New York Times, sheltering-in-place has led to increased domestic violence worldwide, as victims are now forced to be home with their aggressors.
“Police have been fairly quiet with domestic violence cases,” she said. “(But) it might be the calm before the storm.”
If a domestic violence victim were to need sheltering at the moment, Babbitt said she would refer them to Family Promise of Albany County. SAFE and Family Promise are partner organizations, with the latter focusing on case management, financial assistance and the sheltering of families in need with children under the age of 18. Babbitt was unable to disclose the exact number of people SAFE has referred to Family Promise during the pandemic.
Under normal circumstances, a domestic violence case would be referred by Family Promise to SAFE; now, however, the roles have reversed, according to Family Promise executive director Evelyn Edson. SAFE has been referring people to Family Promise who, under normal circumstances, houses victims at host sites (generally churches) to keep costs down. Now, however, families are being sheltered in hotels, as they are safer for social distancing practices than communal living.
“The goal is to help anyone who is willing and ready from homelessness,” Edson said.
Family Promise has deals with local hotels, Edson said, and receives funding through donations and the United Way. Normally, Family Promise shelters two families at a time and helps others in need find homes to live in (if stable enough) or shelter with family/friends. Family Promise is currently working with eight families, with two currently being sheltered at a hotel, Edson said.
According to Family Promise case manager Crystal De Boer, Family Promise has seen an increase in calls from people wanting information on financial assistance and their other services, which usually happens, “as people are preparing for a change in their housing situation.” Family Promise has also had people tell them they are unable to pay bills after losing jobs due to the coronavirus.
De Boer also noted that Family Promise has extended its services to those unable to find them through other homelessness resources, and that case management with clients is being handled over the phone or email rather than in-person.
“Because SAFE is full, we’ve been working very closely right now where we can,” Edson said. “We have enough money to get through the month of May.”
Normally, meals are provided by Family Promise for families being sheltered. Due to social-distancing guidelines, however, the way that looks has changed. Volunteers, who are not working as much as they were previously, come to the main office once a week and accept community donations of food, Edson said. The supplies are then sanitized and taken to the families, Edson said.
“Most of the churches that we’ve looked to that are our host sites won’t be opening their doors (for a while),” Edson said. “(For each case) we are trying to come up with a plan and assess.”
