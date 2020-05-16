Albany County School District No. 1’s dual-language immersion program will soon move entirely to Slade Elementary School.
On Wednesday, the school board voted to move the DLI program to Slade, where the program will expand over the next five years. For the 2020-21 school year, first-graders at Slade will be able to take the DLI program and second- through fifth-grades will be added each respective year.
Currently, the program is offered at the Spring Creek and Indian Paintbrush elementary schools. This move to Slade will allow second- through fifth-graders at SCES and IPES to continue working in the program until they complete fifth grade.
By the 2025-26 school year, the program will be officially at Slade only.
There will be a re-lottery instituted to allow 38 kindergarten students currently in the program to continue at Slade. There are around 43 kindergartners in the program currently.
Dual-language immersion allows some Laramie grade-schoolers to receive half of their day’s schooling in Spanish and the other half in English, learning regular grade-level content in both classes. These develop the children’s language and literacy skills in both languages. The program was first integrated during the 2016-17 school year.
Earlier this year, Superintendent Jubal Yennie called for a comprehensive review of the entire program. In April, the board decided to end the kindergarten DLI program due to the workload being thrown at kindergarteners who are just getting adjusted to going to school.
Almost the entire board voted to move to program to Slade, with only outgoing board member Tammy Johnson voting “nay.”
Parents Judd Larson and Kristen Landreville emailed the board on Thursday morning, asking for a re-vote on the proposed re-lottery for incoming DLI first graders.
The parents asked for this “on account that the community/stakeholders were not given advance notice of the proposal that was voted on, either intentionally or unintentionally, so that we may voice our concerns on that proposal prior to a vote by the board.”
No one commented during the public comment portion of the board meeting on Wednesday about DLI or anything else.
Larson pointed out in the email that ACSD No. 1 assistant superintendent Debbie Fisher told DLI parents that she would propose to move the incoming DLI first grade class to Slade for the 2020-21 school year and allow the incoming second- through fourth-grade students finish their programs at Spring Creek and Indian Paintbrush until fifth grade, wrapping up at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
But there was no mention of the re-lottery for the first graders in Fisher’s original proposal sent out to parents, which Larson included as an email attachment.
“If (the lottery) proposal has been advertised to the DLI parents, I guarantee you, you would have had a similar showing of public comment against such a proposal (as was the case in your (April 8) board meeting where Superintendent Yennie proposed to essentially end the DLI program, a mere two days before the meeting - giving very little time for parents to voice their opinions),” he wrote in the email to board members.
Larson criticized Yennie’s call for a re-lottery and said that the superintendent’s comments during the board meeting on Wednesday about how the old lottery system used to select DLI students were untrue.
“The lottery system was available for all students in Laramie,” Larson wrote in the email. My daughters are in the Beitel School district and we were allowed to apply. Students in the Slade Elementary district were given the same opportunity to apply. Why should my youngest daughter have to re-apply to be in the DLI program so that Slade students can be given another chance to apply for the program?! Just because their school is hosting the DLI program now?”
Larson proposed a re-vote, one that could take place after a board work session can be arranged so DLI parents and other stakeholders can discuss different options to retain DLI students with district officials.
“After seeing so many missteps by Superintendent Yennie (for whatever reason - maybe he doesn't have enough time to devote to the DLI program), I am not inclined to believe that the option he presented is the only one available to us,” he ended in the email.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
