Albany County Commissioners voted Tuesday to move forward on a contract with Trihydro Corporation to demolish a 100-year-old building in Rock River that’s owned by the town.
Trihydro was one of three companies to bid on the project. Other bidders were American Engineering Testing, of Sheridan, and Kansas-based Terracon Consultants.
The project is being divided into three phases. The Tuesday contract with Trihydro technically only covers the first phase, but bidders were asked to include bids for all three phases.
Bill Gorman, the county’s engineer, said that while Trihydro’s bid wasn’t quite the lowest, the local company was picked because it provided a “very detailed” proposal on how it would handle phases two and three, which Gorman said have costs that are “pretty indeterminate at this times.”
Trihydro’s documentation for its estimated costs “certainly will make us more comfortable with any price that’s determined (for the next two phases),” Gorman said. “Obviously the intent would be to use the same company for all three phases.”
After receiving $250,000 in state funding for the project, demolition is now set to begin on the 6,500 square-foot dilapidated building.
The town of Rock River purchased the building from an “absentee owner,” according to the Wyoming Business Council, and the building sits between two privately-owned houses on C Avenue.
After the county researched what grant-funding might be available, it applied for a “community development block grant” from the WBC. The business council’s board approved the funding in late 2018.
Commission chairperson Terri Jones previously told the Boomerang that the building needs to be demolished because it’s a safety hazard.
“The roof of the building has partially collapsed and was full of lots and lots of junk that you could hardly walk through there,” Jones said in 2019. “It’s home to lots of vermin and it’s absolutely a fire hazard. That building is dangerous. If the wind came up strong enough, the rest of that roof could collapse.”
