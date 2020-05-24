Television and Armory Streets won’t be repaired this year afterall. Laramie City engineers discovered old documents indicating the city had handed over the deeds to those streets several years ago.
“I gave direction for engineering staff to start getting the project ready to go to bid,” said Brooks Webb, public works director. “During that process they came across some paperwork from 60 years ago that shows the city does not own either of those sections of those streets, so we are obviously not moving forward with those projects.”
A suggestion from a city council member prior to the May 12 city work session, prompted Laramie city staff and the council to consider transferring funds from these streets to fund the Cedar Street reconstruction project instead. A majority of council members agreed Cedar Street should be at the top of the city’s street improvement list but the project plan was left as is after further discussion surrounding the funding, project pairing with the University of Wyoming, and scheduling.
“I wish we would’ve had this information prior to putting the budget together but I’m super happy we got it before we went to bid,” Webb said.
Council members argued Cedar Street was used heavily by residents in the area compared to Television and Armory, which are the main access points for the baseball and soccer fields on the northeast side of Laramie.
City staff heard the city council “loud and clear” regarding their priority for Cedar Street, said city manager Janine Jordan, so a new recommendation to move it up the list would be brought forward. Jordan said staff also looked at Riverside Drive in West Laramie, as it was also at the top of the list at one point but fell to the bottom over the past few years due to the level of service to the public.
“Cedar Street will go into design next year and Riverside can be overhauled at least in part this year which also has a very poor PCI rating and needs that attention,” Jordan told the city council.
The Pavement Condition Index or PCI is an asphalt condition rating applied to each street. The PCI is one of numerous other factors used to determine where a street is placed on the city’s street improvement list.
Jordan noted the council has discussed Riverside Drive in length in the past due to its deteriorating condition and numerous complaints from the public. Connected to Riverside is Colorado Avenue, which the city council has also approved its improvement. As a result, the city anticipates the loop will be used more frequently in the future, Jordan added.
When the city transferred the deeds for Television and Armory to UW, the agreement stipulated they leave the streets open for public use and maintain them. Webb said public works staff are going to the courthouse and pulling paperwork from 100 years ago for streets around the university.
“Some of those streets over there are a little confusing,’ he said. “We’ve got a good handle on most but we’re running back and doing the research on those streets around there, on any that we may have any questions on, so we don’t get in this situation again in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.