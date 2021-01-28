The original information that ran in this morning's edition re: senior citizens aged 80 and over needing to make an appointment, and the phone number listed — which was provided by a switchboard operator at Ivinson Memorial Hospital — is incorrect, according to Sagan Wheeler, with IMH. Please call the original number listed: 307-766-8222 to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.