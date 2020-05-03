In the midst of the stress, fears, limitations and uncertainty that have come to us thanks to COVID-19, it is remarkable how people here in Albany County are rising to meet these daily challenges.
The continuing concern, courtesy and kindness that marks so many actions that we see around us every day is humbling and impressive.
One manifestation is that people in Laramie and Albany County have not allowed the current pressures to create discord or political posturing. There is no cultural or political war here. We don’t see the childish one-upmanship that has infected many of our more populous states and even several counties in Wyoming. That doesn’t mean we all agree with every rule and regulation, but folks here are more willing to suffer through events in a unified manner. And that is refreshing.
There are numerous good things that are happening here, that should be remembered in the face of various predictions of doom and gloom. Obviously the low number of cases in Albany County is largely a matter of good fortune, but local residents have contributed to that with their behavior and by following the rules.
The concern for each other can be seen in the large number of people wearing masks in stores and other public places. And it can be seen in the body language, as people move to allow courteous distancing even while walking down a public sidewalk.
Speaking of face masks, the efforts by community groups, individuals and stores have made masks available. Local quilters and sewing hobbyists are turning their skills to the making of masks. For example, the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild has already made hundreds of masks. Now their members are working with Ivinson Memorial Hospital to make 1,000 masks from a specific medical grade fabric.
Atmosphere Mountainworks in downtown Laramie, the Downtown Clinic and the Masked Students of Laramie High School are working together to make and distribute 1,000 in Albany County. A donation of $10 will buy you a mask and purchase a mask for someone in need.
Church groups are looking out for those struggling to get by, and they aren’t limiting their efforts to their own members. And, of course, the United Way is raising donations to help any nonprofit organization to cope with the increased need and expenses brought on by this pandemic.
The support for these nonprofits has been impressive. Many residents are donating all or part of their federal stimulus payments. Others are dipping into their savings to help their neighbors.
As always in difficult times, the front line responders such as police officers, firefighters and health care workers are rising to the challenge. But other essential folks are also rising to meet needs, from grocery store workers to restaurant employees and owners. All of them are helping the rest of us get through this difficult time.
Many people are ordering extra meals to go for friends or neighbors, partially to help the businesses that are fighting to provide continued customer service. And customers are responding by upping their tips because they know the restaurant employees are facing their own economic challenges.
Parents have expressed gratitude for the support coming from Albany County School District No. 1, including advice on how to make this a positive learning experience for kids at home.
Everywhere you look, people are doing more to help customers or clients. For example, the employees at the Ark are striving to help their clients by taking them on walks and arranging family visits in such a way that safe distancing is possible.
Wyoming, so far, has successfully walked a tightrope by enforcing some shut downs and other precautions. But we have not had the complete shelter-in-place experience that has been common in other states. We hope that middle ground continues to be effective at keeping the pandemic at bay.
